Chester FC's home match with Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, November 25 has been selected to be shown live on BT Sport.

It means the Swansway Chester Stadium clash will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

It will be the Blues' first live game of the campaign.

Dagenham are currently unbeaten and top of the Vanarama National League after eight matches.

Chester are fourth from bottom and travel to second-bottom Solihull Moors tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm kick-off) for a game that had to be rearranged after it was postponed on the opening day of the season.

BT Sport has also announced that the clash between Ebbsfleet United and Leyton Orient will be broadcast live from Stonebridge Road on Saturday, November 11 (5.30pm kick-off).