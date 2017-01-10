Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's home encounter with Tranmere Rovers on March 4 will be televised live on BT Sport.

The match at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, set to attract one of the largest home crowds of the season for the Blues, will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.15pm after being selected for live coverage by the broadcaster.

BT Sport are showing two live games in March with promotion-chasing Lincoln City's home clash with Forest Green Rovers set for Saturday, March 25 (12.15pm).

Chester's dull 0-0 draw at Wrexham back in September was picked for live coverage while the Blues are also set for another TV date on Saturday, February 11 (12.15pm) when they welcome Gateshead to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

The Blues will also receive a welcome financial boost as a result of the coverage.

The BT Sport cameras have captured some nights of drama where Chester have been involved.

Ben Heneghan's last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 win over Wrexham in September 2014 was beamed nationwide while Jamie Menagh was the hero of the 2-1 win over FC Halifax Town back in February of the same year.

Chester's trip to Tranmere in November ended with the Blues coming from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw thanks to Ryan Astles' late strike.