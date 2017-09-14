Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Graham Barrow, the bookmakers' favourite for the vacant Chester FC manager's job, won't be leaving Chesterfield.

That is the view of Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell.

Barrow, a Chester City legend, is assistant manager to Caldwell at the League Two outfit.

But bookies have made the 63-year-old favourite to return to the club he still holds close to his heart.

Caldwell, however, insists Barrow remains 'fully committed' to Chesterfield.

"I've heard he's linked and he keeps telling me he's a Chester legend so I'm not surprised by that," Caldwell told the Derbyshire Times .

"He's fully committed to what we're doing here and what I'm trying to do myself. I wouldn't think there's a great deal of truth in it."

Barrow, who played for and managed Chester City during a long association with the club, joined Chesterfield as Caldwell's right-hand man and chief scout in the summer.

Chester are searching for a new boss after sacking Jon McCarthy last Wednesday .

Applications for the position closed yesterday and it was unclear whether Barrow had submitted his CV.

One manager who is understood to have applied is former Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy, who previously was in charge of Chelsea's reserves and youth teams.