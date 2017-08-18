Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Akintunde says his first goal of the season has lifted some pressure off his shoulders.

The 21-year-old Chester FC striker opened his account for the 2017/18 National League campaign with a first-minute strike in the 1-1 draw at Hartlepool United on Tuesday night.

Akintunde fired home from close range after Ross Hannah had been denied by Pools keeper Scott Loach.

Now off the mark, the former Cambridge United forward is hoping the goals will flow from here on in.

Said Akintunde: “I just followed the ball up after Ross Hannah was through and then luckily the ball just bounced to me, it was right place right time and it just managed to slot in.

“It’s always nice to get your first goal and it kind of takes the pressure off and hopefully there will be many more to come.

“Playing away from home, it’s so easy to fall under. They got the goal, they could have got two, three, four, but the togetherness is great and that helped us maintain the draw and the lads were great.”

Chester have plenty of options up front this season with a striking quartet of Akintunde, Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell all vying for starting roles.

But despite the competition, Akintunde says there is a ‘union’ among the Blues’ marksmen.

“All the strikers work hard as you can see in the games, so there is tough competition,” said Akintunde, who signed a new one-year deal with the club in the summer.

“Then again, we have all got to strike a union that we all want each other to do well and even though there is competition we have got to show a lot of love to each other as well.

Meanwhile, City Fans United, the supporters’ group that owns the Blues, have confirmed former winger Alan Tarbuck has accepted the invitation to become the club’s honorary vice-president.

A CFU statement reads: “This is a special club filled with special people and the best part of volunteering by far is being able to work alongside passionate and dedicated Blues who work tirelessly for the benefit of us all - Alan Tarbuck is one of these people.

“As a former player, he is part of our rich history, and as an ambassador and friend of Chester Football Club, we could not ask for better.

“As such, this position is in recognition for all that he has achieved and all the work that he continues to do in promoting our great club.”