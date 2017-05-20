Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have been teasing snippets throughout the week.

But now we can bring you the full results from our Chester FC 2016/17 fan survey.

More than 450 Blues supporters took part in order to deliver their verdicts on the season just gone - and their thoughts ahead of the new campaign...

Question 1: How many home games have you attended this season?

None 6.42%, 1-5 17.26%, 6-10 11.73%, 11+ 37.17%, all of them 27.43%.

Question 2: How many away games have you been to this season?

None 22.39%, 1-5 47.01%, 6-10 17.52%, 11+ 10.64%, all of them 2.44%.

Question 3: Where did you think Chester would finish at the start of the season?

Bottom four 6.18%, lower bottom half 32.01%, mid-table 58.72%, play-offs 2.87%, title winners 0.22%.

Question 4: Who has been your player of the season?

Sam Hughes 46.78%, Ryan Astles 17.52%, James Alabi 10.64%, Tom Shaw 9.31%, Alex Lynch, Johnny Hunt 4.88%, Elliott Durrell 2.88%, Craig Mahon 1.33%, Ross Killock 0.44%, Jon Worsnop, Theo Vassell, Matty Waters, Evan Horwood, Lucas Dawson, James Akintunde 0.22%.

Question 5: Will you be buying a season ticket for the 2017/18 season?

Yes 23.89%, no 58.85%, unsure 17.26%.

Question 6: What area does Jon McCarthy need to strengthen most next season?

Goalkeeper 0%, defence 22.57%, midfield 35.84%, attack 41.59%.

Question 7: Who was the biggest shock from the released list?

Johnny Hunt 54.91%, Elliott Durrell 39.51%, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards 2.01%, Kieran Evans 0.89%, Ross Killock 0.67%.

Question 8: Where do you think Chester will finish next season?

Champions 0.44%, play-offs 1.77%, mid-table 26.39%, lower mid-table 45.23%, relegated 26.16%.

Question 9: Are you happy with the measures taken on the playing and management side since the end of the season?

Yes 34.89%, no 34.22%, not sure 30.89%.

Question 10: What do the club need to do to improve crowds next season?

Win football matches 55.28%, more of a matchday experience 6.42%, reduce prices 12.39%, offer ticket incentives 5.73%, communicate better with the fanbase 5.05%, increase presence in city centre and surrounding areas 15.14%.