We have been teasing snippets throughout the week.
But now we can bring you the full results from our Chester FC 2016/17 fan survey.
More than 450 Blues supporters took part in order to deliver their verdicts on the season just gone - and their thoughts ahead of the new campaign...
Question 1: How many home games have you attended this season?
None 6.42%, 1-5 17.26%, 6-10 11.73%, 11+ 37.17%, all of them 27.43%.
Question 2: How many away games have you been to this season?
None 22.39%, 1-5 47.01%, 6-10 17.52%, 11+ 10.64%, all of them 2.44%.
Question 3: Where did you think Chester would finish at the start of the season?
Bottom four 6.18%, lower bottom half 32.01%, mid-table 58.72%, play-offs 2.87%, title winners 0.22%.
Question 4: Who has been your player of the season?
Sam Hughes 46.78%, Ryan Astles 17.52%, James Alabi 10.64%, Tom Shaw 9.31%, Alex Lynch, Johnny Hunt 4.88%, Elliott Durrell 2.88%, Craig Mahon 1.33%, Ross Killock 0.44%, Jon Worsnop, Theo Vassell, Matty Waters, Evan Horwood, Lucas Dawson, James Akintunde 0.22%.
Question 5: Will you be buying a season ticket for the 2017/18 season?
Yes 23.89%, no 58.85%, unsure 17.26%.
Question 6: What area does Jon McCarthy need to strengthen most next season?
Goalkeeper 0%, defence 22.57%, midfield 35.84%, attack 41.59%.
Question 7: Who was the biggest shock from the released list?
Johnny Hunt 54.91%, Elliott Durrell 39.51%, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards 2.01%, Kieran Evans 0.89%, Ross Killock 0.67%.
Question 8: Where do you think Chester will finish next season?
Champions 0.44%, play-offs 1.77%, mid-table 26.39%, lower mid-table 45.23%, relegated 26.16%.
Question 9: Are you happy with the measures taken on the playing and management side since the end of the season?
Yes 34.89%, no 34.22%, not sure 30.89%.
Question 10: What do the club need to do to improve crowds next season?
Win football matches 55.28%, more of a matchday experience 6.42%, reduce prices 12.39%, offer ticket incentives 5.73%, communicate better with the fanbase 5.05%, increase presence in city centre and surrounding areas 15.14%.