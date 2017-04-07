Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

York City midfielder Asa Hall says he is hoping Chester FC's supporters turn on their side in Saturday's Lookers Vauxhall Stadium clash (3pm kick-off).

The Blues made it three successive 1-0 away victories last weekend by winning at Torquay United to all but ensure their safety.

But they go into the visit of relegation-threatened York having lost their last five matches at home and having failed to win in front of their own fans since December 17.

And Hall, who was part of the Minstermen team that went down to a damaging home loss to Bromley in the week, told The Press: "It will be in their players' minds when they’re playing at home and the fans will be ready to turn on them at some point.

"We've just got to make sure we start the game well, unlike on Tuesday against Bromley.

"Going a goal down can make a big difference at this level because you're then thinking what's Plan B."

The defeat to Bromley means York are two points adrift of safety with five games of the season to play.

Their manager and former Wrexham boss Gary Mills is targeting four points from the trips to Chester on Saturday and to Solihull Moors on Good Friday.

And Hall, who is on loan with the Minstermen from Cheltenham Town, said: "Four would be great but six would be unbelievable."

York have won four and drawn two of their last eight league matches to give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

And Chester boss Jon McCarthy is expecting a tough test against the club where he is regarded as a hero.

The former Minstermen winger, who took over the Blues a year ago today, told the club's official website: "Their new manager (Mills) took over during the season and it took a while for them to get going. I don't think he picked up a result for about 10 games.

"But during that time they completely overhauled the squad and it's now a squad that, had it been together at the beginning of the season, it would be in the play-offs. So they're in a little bit of a false position.

"They're a really good team and in terms of current form they're right up there.

"But they come to us and they're the ones under some pressure. We need to have enough desire, and really need and want to win the game more than York.

"It will be a big scalp for us to beat York."