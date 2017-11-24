Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC picked up a third consecutive point on the road on Tuesday but the overwhelming feeling after the 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Leyton Orient was of an opportunity missed.

Blues boss Marcus Bignot admitted as much himself after his side failed to press home their half-time and numerical advantage against 10-man Orient.

But Bignot was also at pains to stress that Chester are evolving and improving in spite of a five-match winless run that means they remain in the relegation places going into Saturday's BT Sport live clash with Dagenham & Redbridge (12.30pm).

So we asked our fans' jury...

While wins are still proving hard to come by, do you share Marcus Bignot's belief that the Blues are getting better?

Their answers are below - and if you'd like to become a fans' jury member, you can do so by emailing paul.wheelock@trinitymirror.com.



Alex Bullions

"The National League has always been a competition that just takes a run of wins in order for a team to climb the table and vice versa - just look at FC Halifax Town. That's all Chester need, just a few wins under their belt and then the relegation zone will be a distant memory.

"Are we getting better under Bignot? Yes, but there's still a heap of work to be done. Bignot's average form is better than what McCarthy achieved throughout 2017 and the Blues have had a tough run of games.

"Come back to me after the Boxing Day and New Year's Day fixtures against Guiseley, then I can truly determine where we're going as a team.

"I'll keep it short and sweet this week, but it has to be said that Chester have some of the best away support in the league and we deserve so much more than what we're getting, but I can say with absolute certainty that Bignot has made us a better team."

Rio Doherty

"Whilst we haven't been winning many matches of late, we are certainly improving a great deal. We should've got a point at Maidstone, a win at Eastleigh, at least a draw against Wrexham, and we deserved our point away at Bromley. I was at Bromley and felt that our performance was encouraging. We created some great chances, coped well on the artificial pitch, and gave a good battle to earn the point.

"However, it is the wins which we need the most. I know that we can score goals (we have scored more goals than the league leaders) but we need to be putting our chances away. Ross Hannah hit the post at Bromley when he could've found the net, whilst Nyal Bell's effort was pretty tame, too. Also, I thought the penalty incident on Tuesday was key. Could Bell have tapped the ball into the net before he got brought down? There is an element of yes, as the resulting penalty was poorly struck, and it went on to change the game.

"I didn't go to Orient, but over those two games I have realised that our focus has dropped a little. This is because we conceded straight from kick-off at Bromley, then in the second half on Tuesday we weren't concentrating enough, which resulted in an equaliser.

"Two points from two matches at London opposition is not the end of the world at all, however it is frustrating that we could've had all six. Every match in this league is very important, and our game on the TV this Saturday doesn't change that. If we do win, then five points out of five games will make for a great return, but if we don't, then there will be frustration.

"I definitely believe that we have improved under Marcus, but if we can fix little errors like concentration and conceding goals, then we WILL stay up and kick on. COYB!"