Tuesday night at Lincoln City was a massive improvement.

But it's not until Chester FC return to winning ways at home that some of the criticism that has come their way in recent weeks will ease.

Saturday's loss to York City was Chester's sixth on the run at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

But, while offering no excuses for the performance, Blues boss Jon McCarthy countered by asking the assembled press whether they would have had his side 14th in the table and seven points above the drop spots with what is now four games to go.

So we decided to ask our fans' jury the same question...

Would you have taken this position at the start of the season?

And here's what they had to say...

Danny McNally

"I most certainly would have taken a mid-table finish, especially when I was leaving Gateshead on the opening day of the season. However, it's come in a turbulent manner. In the first half of the season we were a top-10/top-eight side; we were superb. Second half, relegation certainties. I suppose it's therefore balanced out to see us in mid-table.

"The slide is a great concern and I know many fans have already set their minds on relegation next season. But all I can say is, 'calm down'. Badly affected by injuries, we're a world away from our best starting XI right now. It's difficult for McCarthy to go 'back to basics' when he has no Mahon, no Akintunde, no Chapell, and many more injuries too. We're limping our way to the end of the season, although I am genuinely optimistic for next season, once we see the return of the players I previously listed. The team are definitely missing a spark, which we would expect from our Irish wizard. Akintunde also showed some quality in his short-lived season. Both players are exactly what we have been missing these past few months.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"In terms of McCarthy's tactics, I do have a concern with the defensive style played. It's clearly effective on our travels, but at home? Not at all. James Alabi is an acre away from any other Chester player. The defence and midfield are far too deep, leaving James isolated. Yes, we could have signed a striker, but who am I to say there was one available for Jon's needs? We're not a club who can splash out money on a new signing, and if they fail, oh well. I'd like to see a more expressive style played by Jon, with our midfield higher up supporting James Alabi and Kane Richards (yes two up front please). Sitting back and inviting pressure is doing us no good. Creating width is difficult too, when the only winger we have, who is not injured, is young Matty Waters.

"Without naming any names here, certain members of this squad are simply not good enough for this level and it concerns me Jon cannot see this."

Rio Doherty

"Although we aren't mathematically safe at the moment, I would've taken this position at the start of the season all day long. A chunk of our fan base labelled us relegation certainties at the start of the season due to the fact that we had an inexperienced manager and a tight budget. However, we have strived, especially in the first half of the season, to get to where we are now, and it's great not to have the stress of last season.

"It's not great to see us in the form that we are in now (no wins at home since December), which has unsettled the majority of our supporters who pay good money to watch us. We could've been in with a shout of a top-10 finish if we had been more consistent this calendar year, which would've raised expectations. But at the start of August I would have been happy with where we are right now.

"Let's face it, if we were in the National League North now, we wouldn't find it easy to get out of (unlike four years ago). I would rather stay in the National League because if we drop out of it, it may take a long time to get back up, because of our limited budget. Us, as fans, need to remain patient because we should be satisfied with what we have achieved for most of the season. We shouldn't let this run dishearten us, as we will come back stronger next season if the right methods are put in place.

"I'm happy with where we are at right now, furthermore I can't wait for us to compete again next season. Another season in the National League all but awaits us. COYB!"

Tom Grindley

"I think McCarthy is trying to deflect away from the fact we haven't been good enough of late by making the point of, 'would you have been happy with this position before the start of the season'.

"Yes, I would have taken this before the season considering the players we lost, but given the way we were playing before Christmas, and given our league position, it's been disappointing on the whole. We should be in the top 10/12, which we may still get, but it's looking unlikely.

"In the summer I worry we will lose all our best players (Hughes, Alabi) and likely all our better loan players. Can McCarthy put together a squad capable of progression? I think not. It will be a real relegation battle next season unless we have a big summer with signings.

"One person who definitely should not be offered a deal is Kane Richards. Regardless if it was a harsh red card v Lincoln, he is no way good enough ability wise to compete at this level of football and his theatrics in the box are embarrassing. He's had enough chances now."

Ian Saxby

"If I'm being honest I would have taken 52 points at this point in the season, but our slide in form has left me feeling more than a little dispirited. It's true that with the odd exception, we've never really been played off the park by any team.

"Also, given how thin the squad is, I'm sure the players are all tired, but Saturday's performance against York fell well short of what is acceptable. Too many players looked like they were going through the motions and there seemed to be no tactical plan in evidence.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"I know form is temporary and all that, but more worryingly for me, this sense of listlessness and inertia with the players appears to reflect what's going on off the pitch. Whilst I would never criticise our wonderful volunteers, things appear to be drifting at the club, with little or no progress being made. Supporters can sense this and people are voting with their feet.

"For the first time since we reformed I do worry for our long-term viability. Whilst not wanting to sound melodramatic, I feel that people in positions of responsibility at the club need to get a better grip and do something to halt the obvious decline."

Andy Davies

"I'd have taken this position back at the start of the season; many were predicting a season of struggle. It's a shame how this season is fizzling out, though, and how we just look so down on our luck. Situations such as different formations every week, players out of position, injuries etc just sum everything up.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"The discontent amongst the fans is understandable; we haven't seen a home win since before Christmas. The injuries are a handicap, but where Jon McCarthy invites more pressure on himself is by not revealing the extent of them. All season long we've been left in the dark wondering where our players are and I feel there's just been far too much of a disconnect with the fans in that area.

"There’s been needless tinkering as well, though, with players being deployed out of position and against their strengths. Some have been left out altogether. I have to say I was extremely disappointed to hear Jon McCarthy put so much emphasis on Matty Waters conceding a penalty at Dover for the reasoning behind his lack of game time. I was there and when your goalkeeper throws the ball straight to the best player in the league bearing down on goal, what are you expecting?"