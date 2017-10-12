Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Lynch's outstanding performance in the 0-0 draw at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday got us thinking...

What is the best individual display you've seen from a Blues player during your time time watching Chester FC and Chester City?

But, for now, here's what our fans' jury members had to say...

Andy Davies

"Considering the position we currently find ourselves in, it was an excellent point at Tranmere on Saturday. It wasn't particularly pretty viewing and we certainly owe a lot to Alex Lynch for it. He was excellent; a proper 'full-marks' performance. I was thinking during the second half that he was just destined not to end up on the losing side.

"Backs-to-the-wall performances like Saturday will happen now and again, you want them to be a rarity, but when they do happen and you see your players digging in and pull off a result, there's a lot to admire. We need some results at the moment, they won't always be pretty, but Bignot has made that clear. Our first priority is to climb the table and get out of danger.

"Lynch's performance was right up there with the best from a Chester goalkeeper. In recent times, a few stand out for me. Tony Thompson at Eastleigh last year springs to mind, firstly because it's still quite fresh in the memory. He pulled off a string of top saves and was only beaten by a penalty in a narrow defeat.

"As well as that, and in a huge game as well, John Danby put up heroic resistance against Stockport in the penultimate game of the season in 2008 to keep us up with a goalless draw. One of his saves late on in that game remains the most memorable I have seen from a Chester goalkeeper."

Tom Grindley

"One of the best performances in a Chester shirt was Craig Mahon away at Barnsley in the FA Cup . He was absolutely unplayable and gave the Barnsley defence problems all afternoon and was so unlucky not to score the winner. I really hope he can get back to that level very soon.

"A personal favourite was Kevin Ellison away at Grimsby in 2008 - a magnificent hat-trick and all brilliant goals including a long run with a RIGHT-foot finish across the keeper. He also bagged a 30-yard bullet of a free kick into the top corner, too. I really wish we could get him back at Chester. He's still banging in the goals in the Football League."

Ian Saxby

"I felt privileged to be one of 1,198 away fans at Prenton Park on Saturday, who witnessed a really gutsy, backs-to-the-wall display by Chester. While it was obvious that Tranmere had a bit more quality about them, our players showed real character and determination. Every one of them played their hearts out and it is clear that Marcus Bignot has really improved their levels of fitness and mental toughness. As supporters of a non-league club we understand our players aren't world-beaters, all we want and expect is 100% commitment to the cause, and this is what they gave us last weekend.

"It is always a bit unfair to single out one player for praise from such a tremendous team effort, but the performance of Alex Lynch in goal was immense. Yes, at times we rode our luck against a very potent Tranmere strike force, but Lynch pulled off a string of brilliant saves to deny the hosts time and again. Alex is a very good keeper and I hope he carries this form through to the rest of the season.

"His heroics brought to mind another bravura display by a Chester player at Prenton Park: Martin Lane in 1982. At this time Chester were going through another extended fallow period. It was a few years before Harry McNally took charge, we had just been relegated to Division Four and Alan Oakes had left the club. We were just about holding our own, despite a wafer-thin squad and a certain lack of quality in key areas of the pitch. I remember we were on a decent run of form coming into the Christmas period, but an injury crisis meant that Martin, an excellent full-back with a good touch and a bit of pace, was drafted in as an emergency centre-forward for our Boxing Day clash at Tranmere. I was 14 at the time and my dad took me to the match, walking to Prenton Park from my aunt's house in Bebington. There was a healthy contingent of Chester fans there, but having to stand with my dad, instead of with my friends, meant I watched more of the on-field action than was usual.

"Nobody expected very much form this Chester side, especially with a rather diminutive defender with no goalscoring record leading the line. What followed was beyond everybody's imagination: Martin was just about unplayable. He won every header, held the ball up well and at every opportunity ran at a shell-shocked Tranmere defence. Chester won 4-2, a scoreline that flattered the hosts, and Martin bagged two of them. It was clear he really enjoyed it up front and played the whole game with a bit of swagger and a huge grin on his face. Despite his man-of-the-match performance that day, I think that was the first and last time he played centre-forward and it would be another couple of years before he scored again. I'm not sure what Martin is up to this day, but every Chester supporter who travelled to Tranmere that day really appreciated his efforts."

Mark Worrall

"The best individual performance of recent times that springs to my mind is James Alabi's first-half showing and four first-half goals in the 8-2 demolition of Aldershot in March 2016.

"There were no signs of what was to unfold that night but Alabi was simply unplayable and was too hot for the Shots to handle."

Adam Cain

"Alex Lynch's heroics last week turned my mind back to one of the most memorable individual goalkeeping performances I have witnessed in recent times, which was in season 2005-2006. Chris MacKenzie may seem an unlikely candidate for this honour but he produced a number of sterling performances during the course of a season which promised so much under Keith Curle's stewardship initially but ultimately ended in disappointment and lower mid-table mediocrity under Mark Wright.

"I attended Chester's final away game of the 2005-2006 season against promotion-chasing Northampton Town more in hope than expectation. I was hoping that the excitement of the all-ticket affair and the need to secure all three points may have added to the nerves of the Cobblers. Initial optimism receded, however, upon learning that Mark Wright had opted to go on a scouting mission instead of attending the game (we ultimately learned that he went to watch Jon Walters for Wrexham at Oxford so at least it was time well spent!) and Justin Walker was lining up in central midfield ahead of Stewart Drummond, who was off to pastures new.

"After a lethargic start, the Cobblers started to dominate and MacKenzie begin to repel their frontline impressively until he was beaten somewhat fortuitously around the half-hour mark from memory! Despite being busy towards the end of the first half, Chris really came into his own during the second half. He made a number of superb saves as the Blues simply had no answer to a Northampton side that were running them ragged. He made a tremendous save, back-pedalling from Andy Kirk; a save which seemed to defy gravity and which, if made in the Premiership, would have been repeated endlessly.

"He made a number of superb saves subsequently, including at least two saves in one-on-one situations. The Blues tried to get back into the game with a few minutes remaining, but their efforts were to no avail. It was simply outstanding display from Chris MacKenzie. He kept the scoreline down and prevented the Blues becoming embarrassed."

Rio Doherty

"With me being a younger fan, I haven't witnessed as many 'outstanding' individual performances as most, however one does stand out for me, which was James Alabi's four-goal-haul against Aldershot last year . I was one of the lucky 1,400 or so who watched that amazing 8-2 win. Alabi was totally unplayable that freezing cold night. He terrified the Aldershot backline for 90 minutes, each of goals were exquisitely well-taken and his movement down the channels was mesmerising.

"His style of play was to have the ball played to his feet, instead of it being aimed at his head, and that night it just showed that he could play really well with it on the floor. I can still remember each goal right now. He was well worth the matchball. I have witnessed some other excellent individual performances - one being Alex Lynch's v Tranmere - but James Alabi v Aldershot is one which comes to mind first."