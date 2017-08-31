Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One step forward, two steps back.

The optimism Chester FC generated by Saturday's 2-1 triumph at Aldershot Town swiftly evaporated after they lost 2-0 at home to Macclesfield Town on Monday.

The defeat stretched the Blues' winless league run at the Swansway Chester Stadium to 14 matches and led to calls for Jon McCarthy to go.

Captain John McCombe and chief executive Mark Maguire have this week given their backing to the Chester manager.

But what do the supporters who follow the Blues up and down the country think?

We therefore asked our fans' jury members whether McCarthy can turn it around.

And here's what they had to say.

Andy Davies

"No, I can't see it. The increasingly defensive way Jon McCarthy sets us up at home blatantly doesn't work, it hasn't for nearly nine long months and if anything it looks as if it is becoming less and less effective.

"The fact that such a long, stretching winless home run continues to be tolerated baffles me to be honest. Since that last win on our own soil we've scrapped out some hard-fought lucky away wins, but that's not enough, nowhere near. That’s exactly what Aldershot was on Saturday. On the balance of play we should have been comfortably beaten, but Aldershot failed to take their chances and our players were gutsy to dig in and fight. There was no fight on Monday, however, and we were trying to keep the score down rather than get back into to the game. We're a bit of a sorry sight on the pitch at the moment and there is no sign of improvement under McCarthy's leadership.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"Jon undoubtedly works tirelessly to try and bring success here but there has to be a point where you have to look beyond just effort alone and view the results and performances for what they are – not good enough. I thought the reaction of the crowd during the first half against Sutton was a crucial moment; boos and jeers and the sight of the manager arguing with supporters, you can’t live like that. We've had a follow up after Macclesfield with more boos and 'out' chants at full-time, and then a particularly awkward post-match interview with the media afterwards to top it all off.

"Look at it this way, how can you really defend pinching three players from a team, see them rebuild with some of the players we've released/rejected and then allow them to come and tickle our tummies like Macclesfield did on Monday? Let's be honest, if you were a Macc fan you would find it pretty hilarious."

Ian Saxby

"I sincerely hope I'm wrong but if I'm being honest, I'm not sure he can. I had really high hopes for this season and was enthusiastic about some of his signings, particularly up front, but all my early optimism has all but evaporated.

"I missed the Sutton match and am yet to travel to an away game, but other than the first 45 minutes against Fylde, the performances I've witnessed have fallen well short of what is acceptable. Our play looks very disjointed, we're lethargic, our defence and midfield sit far too deep, and we offer nothing going forward. I've also noted that experienced players are making basic errors, something that shouldn't be happening. Some of the players (I won't name names) need a good, hard look at themselves.

"I know that the postponement of the Solihull game did us no favours: it was a very winnable game and an early three points would have ignited the season. Also, to have all four strikers injured at the same time is so unlucky it's almost cruel. But, such ill-fortune should not be used as an excuse for such woeful displays.

"I've always been a big fan of Macca. He's enthusiastic, did some tremendous work for the Community Trust and really understands the whole fan-owned ethos. However, at the moment he looks a haunted figure. Luck has been very much against him and it's a very steep learning curve so it's difficult to gauge how good he is as a coach. However, to paraphrase what Napoleon said about generals, I would rather have a manager who was lucky than one who was good, and I think Lady Luck has been against Jon since the away game at Dover last season."

Tom Grindley

"I think it's gone past that now. 80%+ of the fan base now want him out and this will have an effect on the players' performances.

"I don't see how beating the likes of Torquay and Solihull will keep him in a job; these are games we should be winning. We should be aiming higher and not just to beat the worst teams in the league.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Any other manager with his record would be long gone by now. It's unacceptable at any level of football to only take three points from a possible 42 at home. He's also alienated the media with his interviews and accusing of them having an agenda.

"On the management front Tom Shaw should be getting his boots back on and get on the pitch. We massively miss his presence and that win-at-all-costs attitude which he brings to the side."

Alex Bullions

"I always believe that for a club to be successful, they need experience. Now there are obvious exceptions, Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid for example, but for Chester I have always believed that we need a manager who has a successful history at other clubs.

"For that reason, I don't think Jon McCarthy can turn this around. An example people will use to counter my point is Kevin Nicholson at Torquay, who escaped relegation twice, in 2016 and 2017. He had no managerial experience, but where is he now? Currently he is unemployed. I feel the same is destined for McCarthy if we continuously find ourselves fighting against potential relegation fights that I honestly don't believe he could win.

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"I don't want to be in a relegation fight in the first place and for that reason alone, I think we need experience at the helm.

"Despite this, there is a chance McCarthy could prove me wrong as we do have an excellent squad and once they gel, they could go on a run."

Rio Doherty

"I was absolutely delighted with our win at Aldershot on Saturday and genuinely thought that we had turned a corner. Because of this, I optimistically backed us to end our home hoodoo against Macclesfield on Monday. Sadly, it wasn't to be. A healthy crowd turned out expecting something, but only to see the same old football being played, which resulted in another home disappointment. That crowd probably contained a few floating fans who might have been encouraged by the win at Aldershot. However, the players let them down again and it may be a while until they come back.

"Can Jon McCarthy turn it around? I'm coming to the conclusion that it may be too late. I've been a big supporter of McCarthy for a while. He is a nice guy, works tirelessly and loves the club. However, football is a results business, and since December he hasn't got us a single victory at home, which is not deemed as acceptable. The fans were outstanding on Monday, and remained patient for the entire game, but at the end they made it clear that they have had enough. Not many are in the McCarthy 'in' camp now, and not many have faith that he can turn it around.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"You could tell that he is under severe pressure with the way he responded to the media after Monday's game. The reporters asked perfectly valid questions (questions fans want answers to) but the response was flabbergasting.

"Notwithstanding, we have two winnable fixtures coming up away from home against Torquay and Solihull Moors. Including the Ebbsfleet home game, I think these three next fixtures should define his future. Anything less than four points from our two away games shouldn't be tolerable, however we MUST win at home next Saturday. The entire club needs a home win. I will be making the long trip to Torquay on Saturday, expecting a win to top off an awesome day out. COYB!"