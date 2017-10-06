Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's rarely dull at Chester FC.

And a week which kicked off with a wasted journey to Eastleigh ends with the little matter of a derby with Tranmere Rovers and a reunion with James Alabi.

Having failed to score in any of his opening nine games for Rovers, no doubt Alabi will be desperate to break his duck should he get on the field at Prenton Park tomorrow.

But the Blues will also have a point to prove after suffering their first defeat since new boss Marcus Bignot's arrival.

The 2-0 home loss to Woking, as well as Alabi and the Eastleigh farce, are the topics of discussions for this week's Fans Jury.

Ian Saxby

"Whilst Tuesday's defeat to Woking cruelly exposed the shortcomings in Chester's squad, if I'm honest I wasn't too despondent coming away from the Swansway Stadium. Woking looked a very, very good side: full of energy and movement and never allowing us time on the ball. Given that we are desperately short of pace at the back, we did well to limit the chances they created. It is small consolation that both their goals came from Chester errors and not as a result of them playing through us.

"At the other end we created plenty of chances, a couple of which we should have really put away. The first half was pretty even, although Woking had a bit more quality than us all over the pitch. After half-time I really thought we would have come out strong, but the team really took their time to get into their stride. When we finally got up a head of steam, midway through the half and were threatening to grab an equaliser, we gifted Woking a really stupid goal. After that it was game over, and the team went back into its shell, reverting to the failed long-ball tactics of earlier in the season.

"I think we can all agree Woking were the better side, but we could have easily come away with a draw on Tuesday. A few weeks ago we would have lost 4-0, so I think we are improving. Whether this improvement is sufficient to get anything from Saturday's game will be interesting to see.

"Let's face it, despite back to back wins, Tranmere are not exactly pulling up trees this season, so it promises to be a pretty even game. One thing is for certain though, there's sure to be a fantastic atmosphere and I hope we turn up in good numbers to back the boys. COYB!"

Rio Doherty

"James Alabi has seemed to have quite a tough time of it so far at Tranmere Rovers. He was a class act for us, and scored a lot of good goals last season. Whilst the Whites can boast a frontline of Andy Cook, James Norwood and Conor Jennings, I am quite surprised that Alabi has been given little game time.

"A part of me says that we haven't really missed him as we have five really good strikers, but the other half of me misses his style of play and his finishing. Harry White, Ross Hannah, Nyal Bell, James Akintunde and Nathan Brown have a lot of goals to deliver and, when fully fit, then I'm sure they'll all find the back of the net. However, I do miss Alabi's ability to hold up the ball - and his wonder goals!

"His goals were crucial to us surviving last year. If he was ever to come back, I would definitely welcome him with open arms. But, once gelled, all our strikers will be banging the goals in, unlike last season.

"I wish James all the best for the rest of his career, apart from Saturday of course. I just have that feeling that he will score for Tranmere. Great for them, but not for us. COYB!"

Alex Bullions

"It's purely coincidental that both postponements in the National League this season have been Chester away games, but it is a poor advertisement for the quality that this league has to offer.

"The National League has increased its professionalism at a rapid rate in the last few years, ranging from the TV deal with BT Sport to the quality of players joining the league. However, in amongst all of the positives, come the negatives.

"With the money that Eastleigh have, you'd think maintaining their pitch would be one of their main priorities. Despite the fault of the referee, the fact that the club haven't maintained their pitch is farcical, and will only punish Chester fans in the shape of a Tuesday night game.

"As for the referees, I've always had an issue with the quality of officiating in this league, but there's nothing I've seen in pictures that justifies the postponement. What puts the icing on the cake is the fact that the club cancelled a pitch inspection the night before. It's all one great farce, which I hope will bring compensation to us fans that travelled hundreds of miles to get there."