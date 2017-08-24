Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second-half performance in Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Sutton United was undoubtedly vastly improved.

And, had Chester FC not succumbed to a late sucker-punch, they would be going into this weekend's double-header on the back on an unbeaten, albeit still winless, start to the season.

But there is no getting away from the fact that the Blues have now gone 13 league matches without a win at home.

And, after three draws and 10 defeats during that shocking run, we asked our fans' jury for their thoughts. Here's what they had to say...

Rio Doherty

"At the end of Saturday's match against Sutton I felt really frustrated with the fact that our winless home run continued to 13 league matches, which is unacceptable. Usually I am a very optimistic person, but as I have attended all 13 matches, it's getting even more frustrating to watch the same performances at home every week.

"Our squad is arguably the best since reformation, however, they aren't being given the correct tactics by Jon McCarthy. For example, for corners every single player comes back to defend, when two or three attackers should stay near the halfway line in case a counter-attack starts. However, with all 11 men back, we just gift the opposition the possession.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"What I have also noticed over the last few months is that we haven't been using any width. Our pitch is probably the best in the league, but we aren't using the flanks to cause the opposition problems.

"Thirdly, I have noticed that we tend to just hoof the ball up to the likes of James Akintunde and Ross Hannah. That is not the style of play which we should be applying. Instead, we should be using our pitch to play the ball to their feet.

"In the second half against Sutton we were excellent. We played the ball on the deck, used the width and created some great chances. This shows that these group of players are more than a match for anyone. If we play like we did in the second half every week, then we will succeed this season.

"Our home record has been dreadful since December and Jon McCarthy should take the blame for most of it. But, while I understand the fans' frustrations, we must stick by him for now. We need to give him a chance as we are only four games in. We need to give him six more games to see where we are at. If we are doing well then we should stick with him for longer, if not then the board should put their thinking cap on.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Jon works tirelessly to get the right results for us and fully knows what the club is about. It's such a shame that we aren't getting the right results for him. We have winnable fixtures against Macclesfield, Torquay and Solihull Moors coming up, which I think will determine his future. If we get seven or more points out of those matches, then I think that McCarthy should stay. I hope so as he is a lovely bloke who tries extremely hard for this club.

"I do remain a little frustrated and we do need to say goodbye to our sorry home record, starting against Macclesfield on Monday. I believe we will. Up The Seals!"

Mark Worrall

"I left Saturday's game feeling totally deflated. That first half was as bad as I've seen at home for many a year and the atmosphere was quickly turning toxic as the fans' frustrations increased.

"It was only Craig Mahon's superb goal just before half-time that gave us a glimmer of hope. Indeed, it was Mahon's infectious enthusiasm that seemed to spread through the team early in the second half. Although, the visitors were clearly left reeling after the officials bizarrely ruled out a third goal that would have surely sealed the points.

"We quickly took advantage of Sutton's wobble and levelled through a fine finish from Lucas Dawson. The fans now sensed that the long-awaited home win was within grasp!

"The optimism was short-lived, however, as we began to sit back and it was no real surprise when Sutton went on to score another late goal to seal the win and leave us with the awful record of no home win since December 17.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"With a tough run of games coming up, and injuries already building up again, many fans are wondering where the points will come from. We have had little glimpses of what this team can do, but it has been a long, long time since we had a 90-minute performance.

"Something has to change and the players need to be given the freedom to show what they can do before it's too late."

Tom Grindley

"I'm kind of getting used to this feeling after a home game to be honest!

"I think compared to last season we have the players this season to go win games by two or three goals but it seems the tactics are holding some players back.

"Andy Halls, who in my opinion is the best right-back in the league, is being held back and not being allowed to get forward as much. When I've seen him play for other teams he gets forward and influences the game in the final third.

"Again, Kingsley James, is he being utilised correctly? You could argue he isn't. With having Paul Turnbull who sits in, James should be pushed further up to create chances.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"Unless Jon McCarthy changes his mindset we will struggle this season. He is far too negative.

"We have better quality players this season but it's the same negative tactics as last season."