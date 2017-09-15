Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By the time you read this Mark Maguire and the Chester FC board will have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to become the club's next manager.

Chief executive Maguire confirmed to The Chronicle the aim is to have the new man in place before the visit of Maidenhead United to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday week.

That means tomorrow's long trip to surprise high flyers Dover Athletic will be caretaker boss Tom Shaw's last match in charge.

Shaw has brought out two vastly improved performances from the Blues since Jon McCarthy was sacked.

The 1-1 home draw with Ebbsfleet United and the gut-wrenching 3-2 loss at Gateshead are discussed below.

But, unsurprisingly, the hot topic among our fans' jury remains the identity of the manager who will be charged with transforming the club's fortunes after a disappointing nine months on the field.

Here's what they had to say...

Tom Grindley

"The new manager needs to install some discipline into this squad. As much as Jon McCarthy failed on the management side some of the players had clearly stopped playing for him.

"Marcus Bignot is the stand-out candidate for me, he's been making all the right noises and it seems he buys into our business model on and off the field. Graham Barrow would be the next obvious choice. He's a fans' favourite and someone who would install some discipline into the squad.

"The candidates are much stronger than last time and will be a tough choice for the board.

"Hopefully the new manager will get Tom Shaw back out onto the pitch. At 30-years-old he is far too young to be taking a back step from playing. He has years to do his coaching badges etc. We are missing his influence on the pitch."

Ian Saxby

"Despite only picking up one point from the previous two games, I am feeling increasingly optimistic for the rest of the season (dangerous, I know). I didn't go to Gateshead on Tuesday night (too far on a school night), and although the ending was an absolute horror show, it sounded like we played all right in what is always a tricky fixture.

"However, I did go to the home game against Ebbsfleet and what I witnessed was a world away from previous performances and very encouraging. For once we had a functioning midfield that actually provided a link between defence and attack, and we created plenty of chances against a very workmanlike team. Before, we would have comfortably lost that game; instead, we could (and should) have won it. The team now looks a lot more solid and appears to play with a far greater ambition, all of which can be attributed to the tactical nous of Tom Shaw.

"Nevertheless, what does worry me somewhat is the increase in energy the players are displaying. I did have real doubts about the fitness of the team, but watching on Saturday, all the team played with a vigour and dynamism that was previously unimaginable. I'd hate to think that some of the players weren't giving their all under Macca, but their sudden exponential increase in fitness levels does rather confirm my suspicions. I hope I'm wrong.

"Looking forwards, I'm not sure who I want as our next manager, and I don't envy the board having to make the decision. I was a big supporter of Jon McCarthy as he clearly worked very hard, did wonders with the Community Trust and really understood the whole fans'-owned ethos. However, the results since last Christmas were not acceptable and his sacking was inevitable.

"I think Macca recruited well over the summer and I'm hoping the next incumbent can motivate the side, provide some tactical acumen as well as embracing what we're about as a football club. Although I'd like someone with a bit of experience, I'd prefer the manager to be young and ambitious, rather than an older/bigger name, looking for a last payday.

"Whoever the club appoints I'm hoping all Blues fans get right behind him from the get-go. We're a small club with a small fan base so it's vital we all pull in the same direction. The season has only just started, we've got a decent squad of players and I'm confident the new person in charge will turn things around pretty quickly. COYB!"

Alex Bullions

"After Tuesday night, I've realised that Chester cannot get more Chester than that. Very soon, the club will be appointing a new manager and for me the only name that even needs consideration is Marcus Bignot. He's worked wonders with Solihull Moors in the past and his knowledge of non-league is what we've cried out for for a long time. He'll get the team playing, he's aggressive, passionate and, most importantly, experienced.

"He's the man that will kick this team into shape and, although options such as Barrow and Edinburgh are safe, Marcus Bignot could be the man that ends our poor run at home, gets the team winning and, in the next few years, can hopefully get us back into the Football League."

Rio Doherty

"With the new manager very close to being announced, I have decided to pick out a few names linked with the post, which include...



"Marcus Bignot: Bignot is my choice to be the next manager. He has a very good knowledge of the National League, having managed Solihull Moors in the past, along with his current assistant manager's role at Barrow. He has expressed his interest very strongly and seems like the stand-out candidate. He worked very well at Solihull and harshly got sacked by Grimsby. A large portion of the fan base want him in, me included.

"Dino Maamria: Dino is another man who has managed at National League level. I remember him at Southport a couple of years ago, and he did a great job, leading them from relegation battlers to a solid mid-table team. Also, he guided the Sandgrounders to a seven-game winning streak, which raised a lot of eyebrows. Maamria has already watched two Chester matches recently so he would have a good idea if he was appointed.

"Kevin Wilkin: Although an ex-Wrexham manager, Wilkin worked reasonably well at the Racecourse before leaving. Now currently at Brackley, who have started very well in the National League North, there will be some clubs sniffing around him. I wouldn't be surprised if we were after him. Wilkin is no stranger to the National League, and would already know about Chester.

"Graham Barrow: Graham Barrow is a name that a lot of Chester fans have been suggesting. A fans' favourite from his previous spells at the club, if appointed he would be a popular choice, which would boost attendances.

"Andy Holden: Another candidate who has been popular with fans. He is local, has great contacts in the game (considering he was at Everton and Hibernian) and seems very passionate. Holden would be a nice fit at Chester."

Danny McNally

"Some strong candidates have applied for the job but for me, it has to be Marcus Bignot. He transformed Solihull Moors, from having a first team and an under-18s to over 30 men's, women's and kids teams, and a thriving community trust. On the pitch he took the club all the way to the National League, where they have managed to hold their own.

"Marcus got his move to Grimsby on the back of that. It's not often a manager will make the move into the Football League so soon in his career and Grimsby clearly saw the talent and potential in Bignot. This potential was evident in his spell with the Mariners, with some fantastic performances and results, such as a 3-0 win at Plymouth, and a 3-1 victory at Blackpool, who were two of the better sides in League Two last season.

"Off-the-field issues appeared to be the catalyst for his departure and it may be something the board need to discuss with him to ensure what went wrong isn't repeated.

"But Marcus has shown in the early years of his management career he has the scouting and tactical ability to lead this club forward. And his history in working with the community, speaks for itself. He is a perfect fit for us in that department."

Ian Wilson

"By all reports it appears that the last two games have seen vastly improved performances, if not the results that we would have hoped for. It seems like the luck has not been with us, luck that was on our side in earlier games to help us avoid heavier defeats. A rescued point on Tuesday after having been two goals down would have had a real galvanising effect within the squad and with supporters, so I hope the final result doesn't have the opposite effect and players begin to lose belief.

"A new manager should re-motivate and re-invigorate the squad further, as all will have to prove themselves to the new man. But the big question is who the new manager should be?

"For me personally I would love to see Graham Barrow back at the club. At this point we don't know if he has even applied, but I strongly believe that he would galvanise the support and bring a real feelgood factor back to the club. Graham's experience, at all levels of the game, is immense and it would be a real coup to have someone with that level of knowledge at our club.

"Tom Shaw has really impressed me with how he has dealt with the media and I would love to see him work and learn from Graham. The same goes for Calum who I am sure sees Graham as an idol... what an experience for him. Throw in the fact that Dave Felgate is there on the coaching side and I see a very strong backroom team with a good range of experience and age, and most importantly a true passion and understanding of our great little football club. COYB!"