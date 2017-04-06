Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We may as well as enjoy him while he's still here.

Chester FC rejected a 'substantial' bid for Sam Hughes from Barnsley in January , believed to be worth up to £80,000, but it's highly unlikely they'll be able to keep hold of him in the summer.

That's not being negative or pessimistic; just an acceptance that the in-demand defender is destined for the Football League or even higher.

With that in mind, we asked our fans' jury members to name their price for the teenager.

And we also asked how highly they rate Hughes compared to Chester starlets of the past.

Andy Davies

"He certainly rates amongst the best prospects I've seen at the club, I think he has the potential to play at the highest level. When I watch him play I often forget just how young is he is, 19 years old still and he looks right at home.

"He's even taken the captain's armband a few times now in the absence of George and Shaw and looks entirely comfortable with it, leading by example with the winner at Torquay on Saturday . He's thrived at centre-back this season but copes admirably in a variety of positions when called upon.

"I'm sure the club have looked at other examples to see how much we might get for him and I'm convinced we did the right thing by rejecting a bid for him in January. For Sam, a move has pretty much just merely been delayed by a couple of months, meanwhile he continues to play and improve and both parties will probably get better deals for themselves.

"I'd imagine we're looking at a figure of around £100,000-£150,000 for him, although it's crucial for us that a deal includes a percentage of any potential future transfer fees."

Ian Saxby

"Comparing Sam to other young players who have worn the shirt is not an easy task, given how much the game has changed over the years and the wide variety of leagues the club has found itself in.

"We've produced a lot of quality young players, especially during the Cliff Sear years, when we had a steady production line of talent. Probably our greatest player in terms of career achievements was Ian Rush, but given Sam's a defender/midfielder and Rushie was an out and out striker, judging the two together is like comparing apples and oranges.

"In terms of defenders the club has developed, there are some cracking players: Paul Futcher, Andy Holden, Iain Jenkins, Colin Woodthorpe and Danny Collins all spring to mind. I’m too young to have seen Paul Futcher play at Sealand Road, but I have seen all the others, and I reckon Sam could be the equal of any one of them. To me, Sam's physique and style of play are more reminiscent of Andy Holden than any of the others, and that is quite a compliment. Andy was a great player, good in the air and on the deck and a born leader. It was cruel that Andy never fulfilled his potential, as his career was cut short by injury.

"With his physicality, touch, ability in the air and the way he reads the game, people tend to forget that Sam is still a teenager. If there is maybe one criticism of him, it is that he lacks out and out pace. But given that they say the first couple of yards are in the head, and Sam has such a good footballing brain, it is only a minor grumble.

"There is currently a dearth of good English centre-halves and I see no reason that with a bit of luck, and continued development, Sam cannot play at the highest level.

"With this in mind I'm hoping the club can get close to £200K for him with a decent sell-on clause. It will be sad to see him go, but I hope in future years he looks back fondly at his time at Chester. Everyone at the club who played a part in developing such a special player should feel enormously proud."

Rio Doherty

"I think Sam Hughes has proved to be a real asset this season, whether he has played in midfield, right-back or at the heart of defence. He is definitely one of the best prospects I have seen, and it's no surprise with clubs such as Crystal Palace, Burnley and Aston Villa hunting for his signature .

"With Sam 99.9% nailed-on to go, the key business is of course how much money we get from the transfer. The CEO should demand a price in the region of £150,000-£200,000 including a sell-on clause. With this amount of money, we need to use it wisely. For one, we need a replacement who can fill up a huge gap. Furthermore, an amount of the money can be put towards the playing budget, which could prove to be a significant boost next term.

"Finally, any left over money could possibly be invested for some key infrastructure for the club. For example, an amount of money could go towards a training hub that could nurture the NEXT Sam Hughes.

"We have been very lucky to have such a talent in Sam, but this one transfer could be very important to this club's upcoming future."

Tom Grindley

"I rate Sam Hughes as the best prospect we've ever had from Chester FC/Chester City. He has more potential than Danny Collins did when he was with us and he will go right to very top.

"Sam has come on leaps and bounds from last season and no doubt the influence of Ian Sharps has helped in his development. His positioning is brilliant, he is big and strong, and he is quick over a short distance. He can also good on the floor and hardly loses a header.

"Sam Hughes is the full package and I think he would be best going to a Championship club where he would potentially get more game time than going to the Premiership in a development squad.

"It's a shame he isn't on contract as he would command a very decent fee. Last summer I'm amazed he wasn't given a two-year deal, especially at his age, and I'm sure his wage demands wouldn't have been too high. A tribunal is a lottery and making him captain may help in obtaining over £100K, which is best we can hope for.

"One last thing off topic: Jon McCarthy coming out in the press saying Blaine Hudson is our best signing was a massive surprise. He doesn't have enough ability to play this level of football."

Ian Wilson

" With a large number of clubs showing interest in Sam I'm more hopeful now that we'll end up receiving a reasonable transfer fee for him come the summer. For me anything above £150K, together with a sell-on clause, will be a good outcome.

"At only 19 Sam still has a lot of learning and development ahead of him so that sell-on clause really is vital and could provide a game-changing windfall for us in a few years time.

"Sam's got all the raw qualities to see him flourish much higher up the pyramid, but I think it's his strength and temperament, for a young player, added to that undoubted raw talent, that has created so much interest from the big clubs.

"I see Sam as very much a centre-half, so the obvious comparison is with Ben Heneghan, who has gone on to play there for Motherwell , and in my opinion Sam is a better all-round player, particularly in terms of positional sense and distribution.

"Of course, unfortunately, whilst we hope to get some reasonable money for Sam, we lost Ben on a free. Especially galling when you consider after 'that' goal every Chester fans valuation of Ben would have been……priceless. COYB!"