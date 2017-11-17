Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So this is how fans of Premier League and Championship football clubs must feel during the international break - that long wait for the real action to return.

By the time Chester FC take to Bromley's 3G pitch tomorrow afternoon it will be 10 days since the cruel derby defeat to Wrexham .

During Chester's mini-break from Vanarama National League action we've taken a trip down Memory Lane with Dave Powell's fantastic chat with legendary boss Ken Roberts , by celebrating the anniversary of the famous League Cup run Roberts oversaw, and by highlighting a worthy honour for four of the best players to pull on the blue and white shirt since the club was reformed.

So, with nostalgia still on our minds, we asked our fans' jury members...

If you could put one Blues player from the past into the current team, who would it be?

Their answers are below - and if you'd like to become a fans' jury member, you can do so by emailing paul.wheelock@trinitymirror.com .

Ian Saxby

"Since I started watching Chester as a six-year-old in the mid-70s I've seen some brilliant, and some not so brilliant, players in the blue and white shirt. Choosing one player from the past to put in the current team is an almost impossible task, but given our current predicament and the fact that we are leaking soft goals, it would have to be the late, great Trevor Storton.

"Trevor was a simply a legend; an immaculate centre-half who was as good on the deck as he was in the air and had a tremendous will to win. He marshaled the back-four superbly and was instrumental in all of Chester's success in the 70s. The partnership he had with big Bob Delgado was something to behold; opposition forwards could beat them once, but never twice, and every team we played knew they would have a difficult afternoon against us.

"Whereas as Bobby was a traditional hard-as-nails centre-half, albeit with a good first touch and an eye for goal, Trevor was all that and more. Tall and rangy, with a lantern jaw and a shock of ginger hair, he could do it all. He rarely had a bad game and was comfortable either playing it short, running the ball out of defence or spraying inch perfect 60-yard cross-field passes for the likes of Derek Draper and Terry Owen to run on to. He looked born to play in blue and white stripes and thanks in no small part to his herculean efforts, Chester punched well above its weight for a number of years.

" Sadly, Trevor lost his battle with cancer in 2011 and is sorely missed by both fans and former team-mates. I'm sure that most supporters who witnessed him play will agree that the man was immense and would make mincemeat of any opposition striker in the National League today.

"I think his style of play would complement that of Ryan Astles: they would certainly make a very solid defensive partnership, something that is often neglected, but is vital in making a team click."

Rio Doherty

"Both Chester City and Chester FC have produced some amazing players over the years, with some even going on to play in the Premier League. But a player who won't play in the Premier League, but has been one of the best Chester players, is George Horan.

"Since our reformation up until 2014, Horan was an absolute rock at the heart of it defence. Right now, he would go straight into that team, probably alongside Ryan Astles. Our defence has lacked pace for most of the season and has frequently made mistakes at set-pieces, but George Horan could block anything.

"He was immense; probably the best Chester centre-half I have seen. George showed great leadership qualities, put in strong tackles, headed everything away, and even scored goals - THAT goal at Witton in the last minute was incredible! What a night that certainly was!

(Image: Ian Cooper)

"George always put his body on the line, always gave 100%, was always full of energy and never gave up. He is the exact definition of how a professional sportsman should act like. No disrespect to some of our current defenders, but him and Ryan Astles would be a dream partnership. That is another reason why I would put him in the current team. We would be able to prevent a lot of goals from leaking in and would look a tougher, more solid outfit. How I would love this to happen!

"However, George Horan is playing for a Connah's Quay side who have been doing very well in the Welsh Premier League recently, and deserves even more success. It would be great to see him return, but I can only dream."