Solihull Moors did not state how many Chester FC fans made up the 1,475 attendance at Damson Park.

But seeing as Solihull have an average gate of 903, and seeing as there were Blues supporters dotted all around the ground, it is safe to assume there was a sizeable contigent.

We should not be surprised. Chester are well known for their large travelling crowds.

But after the controversial defeat Jon McCarthy and midfielder Tom Shaw were keen to stress just how grateful the team were to the backing they received.

So much for festive derbies.

No Macclesfield Town or Southport for Blues fans, instead they had to make a four-hour, 223-mile round trip to the West Midlands the day after Christmas.

Only two clubs, far-flung Gateshead and Forest Green Rovers, made longer round journeys on Monday, as our table shows.

Journey made Distance Gateshead to Barrow 269 miles and 5hrs 6mins Forest Green to Torquay 250 miles and 4hrs 22mins Chester to Solihull 223 miles and 3hrs 56mins Lincoln to Guiseley 169 miles and 3hrs 54mins Southport to Wrexham 116 miles and 2hrs 34mins Macclesfield to Tranmere 101 miles and 2hrs 18mins Maidstone to Dover 85 miles and 1hr 36mins Dagenham to Braintree 78 miles and 2hrs 4mins York to North Ferriby 69 miles and 2hrs 4mins Sutton to Bromley 24 miles and 40mins Woking to Aldershot 23 miles and 28mins

After a match spoiled by the officials, Chester boss McCarthy kicked off his post-match interview by saying: "I'm disappointed for our fans who have travelled in great numbers again.

"We're disappointed to send them home unhappy and I'd like to thank them for their tremendous support.

"To travel down here on Boxing Day with those types of numbers shows what a football club we've got. Our football club is down to our supporters."

Midfielder Shaw, one of many Blues player to suffer at the hands of the officials, added: "It's fantastic to be playing in a non-league game and seeing that sort of support.

"It does make a massive difference and it does feel like we're getting some reward for our efforts when that many people choose to come and watch us."