Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC face four games in nine days in April after the rearrangement of their National League game at Lincoln City.

The Blues had been set to travel to Sincil Bank on Saturday, March 11 but FA Cup heroes Lincoln's stunning 1-0 win at Burnley last week booked their place in the last eight of the competition and Danny Cowley's men will now travel to Arsenal on that date.

The game has, though, been rearranged and Chester will make the trip to Lincolnshire on Tuesday, April 11 (7.45pm) for the Vanarama National League clash.

Chester's rearranged trip to Lincoln in April makes for a busy week for Jon McCarthy's side who will host York City, travel to Lincoln and Forest Green Rovers (Good Friday) and entertain Woking (Bank Holiday Monday) all in the space of nine days.

With Chester playing host to Tranmere Rovers live on BT Sport on Friday night (7.45pm) the Blues will now have a blank Saturday for the next two weeks, with Eastleigh's visit on Saturday, March 18 the next time they will kick off at 3pm.