Chester FC will face one of their former favourites in pre-season.

As '80s Blues hero Andy Holden has taken over as manager of Flint Town United.

It is a major coup for the Huws Gray Alliance outfit who will welcome Chester to their Cae y Castell home for a friendly on Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm kick-off).

Holden was part of the coaching team at Everton for 19 years between 1994 and 2013 and most recently was assistant manager to Alan Stubbs at Hibs and Rotherham United.

But now the Uefa A Licence holder has decided to make an emotional return to Flint in an attempt to guide his hometown club back to the Welsh Premier League.

"Things have come full circle for me as I've returned to the club where I began my senior football career around 36 years ago," said Holden to Flint's official website .

"It's a real honour to be able to manage my hometown side and I'm looking forward to working closely with my excellent coaching staff of Aden Shannon, Johnny Hill and Paul McAdam.

"We will endeavour to do our very best to return Flint to the top tier of Welsh football, which is the least our tremendous fans deserve.

"We are under no illusions about the size of the task, as I think everyone agrees that next season will probably see the most competitive Huws Gray Alliance League for years, but we are up for the challenge.

"I want to say a big word of thanks to Paul Davies and chairman Darryl Williams for giving me the chance to take on this role, and I know with their backing and that of all of the people behind the scenes at this great club, together with our fantastic support, we can achieve the success we all crave."

Holden left his job at the paper mill in Flint as a 19-year-old to sign as a professional with Cliff Sear's Chester City.

Now 54, the defender went on to make 100 league appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 goals, as well winning a Wales cap, before moving to Wigan Athletic and then Oldham Athletic.

Flint chairman Williams said: "It's been a fairly open secret around the town that we were keen to get Andy involved in some capacity with his hometown club, and he has in fact helped out with training at the end of last season.

"But for him to agree to take on the manager's role was almost beyond my wildest dreams. We've had some detailed discussions over the last few weeks, and he is completely on board with all what we are trying to achieve, and he wants to play his part in getting the club back into the Welsh Premier League.

"Make no mistake, it's a real coup for Flint Town United to attract someone of Andy's calibre, and it reinforces how serious we are with our plans for the club.

"I would also like to add my sincere thanks to Chris Whitley for agreeing to step in and hold the reins over the last few weeks of last season, and we are very grateful to him for coming in at such short notice."

Chester FC's pre-season friendlies

Runcorn Town (A), Monday, July 10, KO 7.30pm

Flint Town United (A), Tuesday, July 11, KO 7.30pm

Hyde United (A), Thursday, July 13, KO 7.45pm

Bala Town (A), Monday, July 17, KO 7.45pm

Altrincham (A), Tuesday, July 18, KO 7.45pm

Witton Albion (A), Thursday, July 20, KO 7.30pm

Walsall (H), Saturday, July 22, KO 3pm

Port Vale (H), Saturday, July 29, KO 3pm