Chester FC have extended early bird season ticket prices until next Thursday (July 6) - after sales smashed through the 1,000 barrier.

The Blues sold their 1,000th ticket earlier today and, to celebrate, they are giving supporters more time to take advantage of offers which equate to six free games for adults and concessions - and 13 for 12-18 year olds.

And the club, which today launched its new website and TV channel, said in a statement: "We've had some really constructive feedback from fans who are waiting for a pay day at the start of the month or are needing to check the fixture list before they can commit (we will bear this in mind for future campaigns).

"We've listened and are really happy to extend the early bird until 4pm on Thursday, July 6.

"We continue to be blown away by the response of Blues fans and encourage any who are wavering to come down and get involved as we continue to build something really very special at the club."

The fixtures for the 2017-18 Vanarama National League campaign, which gets under on Saturday, August 5, are announced at 1pm next Wednesday (July 5).

The ticket office is open 10am-4pm today (Friday) and Monday-Friday next week.

Early bird season ticket prices (until 4pm July 6)

Harry McNally Terrace: Adults £255, concessions (including 19-21 year olds) £170, 12-18 year olds £50, U12s with full paying adult FREE.



The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist's Community Stand: Adults £306, concessions £204, 19-21 year olds £170, 12-18 year olds £50, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

General sale season ticket prices (from 10am July 7)

Harry McNally Terrace: Adults £285; concessions (including 19-21 year olds) £190, 12-18 year olds £57, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist's Community Stand: Adults £342, concessions £228, 19-21-year-olds £190, 12-18 year olds £57, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

And, on what was the final day for existing season ticket holders to reserve their seat, their hard work and dedication proved worthwhile.