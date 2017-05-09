Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a season that had at one stage promised so much.

The 2016/17 Vanarama National League campaign for Chester FC was full of ups and downs for Jon McCarthy's men, and while they achieved their objective of securing survival in non-league football's fifth tier, the manner in which the second half of the season panned out still rankles with many.

There were challenges along the way with the loss of key players to injury and the departure of assistant manager Ian Sharps to Walsall, while the club was unable to strengthen in January owing to their small budget.

Losing six games on the spin at the end of the campaign did little to alleviate the gloom or the pressure on Blues boss McCarthy, but they had been riding the crest of a wave prior to Christmas, rising to as high as seventh in the league.

It was one loss in 17 league games at one stage but talk of the play-offs was quickly batted away, and with good reason. A play-off hunt was something that the Blues never seemed likely to keep pace with and the issues with a small squad missing some key players soon came home to roost after Christmas and Chester ended the season without a home win in 2017.

It has been a season of tumult and the club have moved quickly to try and piece together a side for next season with a view to improving their fortunes.

