After two days of interviews Chester FC could have a new manager in place by later today.

A shortlist of eight potential candidates were grilled by chief executive Mark Maguire and several board members on Monday and Tuesday at a location away from the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Chester City legend Graham Barrow and former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager Marcus Bignot are the front-runners for the job but with a shortlist that contained the likes of Richard Money and Neil Redfearn it is a more open race than it may have seemed a week ago.

Meetings are taking place this morning to determine the final choice after the interviewed candidates where whittled down and there is a chance that an announcement could be made before the day is out, although it is by no means a definite.

After the sacking of Jon McCarthy earlier this month the club had stated their desire to get someone in the post in time for Saturday's home clash with Maidstone United (3pm) and that seems like it will be the case.

We'll bring you the information as we have it as the Blues get set to welcome a new man at the helm.