Wade Joyce and Evan Horwood have become the latest players to sign new contracts with Chester FC .

Midfielder Joyce, who also played wing-back toward the end of the season, has penned a one-year deal.

While Horwood, who can play in defence and in midfield, has signed a six-month contract.

They follow new player/assistant manager Tom Shaw, Ryan Astles, James Akintunde, Craig Mahon, Jordan Chapell, Liam Davies and youth team trio James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown in agreeing fresh terms.

Chester have also signed striker Harry White from Solihull Moors and allowed Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans to leave.

Sam Hughes, who is being tracked by a host of Football League and Premier League clubs, and James Alabi, who is wanted by Dagenham & Redbridge, have been offered new and improved deals.

But the in-demand duo have told the club they are 'exploring their options'.

Joyce, 22, joined the Blues last summer and made 33 appearances across the course of the 2016-17 campaign.

Injuries restricted Horwood, 31, to 24 appearances in the season. Another summer signing, his solitary goal for the club, a fine winner at Southport in February, was a vital one.