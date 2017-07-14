Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Dawson has signed a permanent one-year contract with Chester FC - while fellow midfielder Liam Davies has extended his deal by six months until the end of the campaign.

The duo put pen to paper after the Blues continued their preparations for the new Vanarama National League season by drawing 1-1 at Hyde United last night .

It is their reward for the performances they have produced and the attitude they have shown in pre-season training.

Dawson made 11 appearances for Chester at the back end of last season after joining the club in March.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy, who has now made nine summer signings, was always keen to tie the 23-year-old down to a contract.

And, with the big season opener at Solihull Moors on August 5 just three weeks away, McCarthy has got his wish.

Dawson, who completed the scoring in Tuesday's 2-0 triumph at Flint Town United , said: "I'm delighted. There's less stress now it's done and I can concentrate on football.

"He (McCarthy) has put his trust in me, he wants me here, so it's up to me to show him what I can do and put in some good performances.

"It's a big weight off my shoulders. I enjoy it here, that's why I came back for pre-season, so it's good to have now signed for the rest of the season.

"I came here after a little break when I joined after Christmas and hopefully a good pre-season, and a good run of fixtures before the season starts, will do me well.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"I enjoy the training, the sessions every day are very good, and hopefully we can take it into the games.

"I think we've got a great group of lads. We're all sticking together, we've got quality, we've got experience, we've got young lads, and we've got legs."

Davies also joined the Blues at the back end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 21-year-old made four appearances and scored his first goal for the club with a superb header in the 3-2 defeat at home to Woking .

Davies, older brother of Everton midfielder Tom, initially signed a six-month contract in May

But he has now been given a deal until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Davies, who scored a stunning strike at Runcorn Town on Monday night , told Chester FC TV : "I'm delighted. I spoke to Mark (Maguire, chief executive) and the gaffer before the games kicked off and it was always in everyone's mind to sort the deal out until the end of the season and, now it's been sorted out already, it's fantastic.

"I'm ready to push on and keep going. Toward the back end of last season I had to prove myself in the short amount of time that I had and since I've come back to pre-season I've just continued.

"There have been small games in training and the three games I've played so far in pre-season have given me the chance to showcase myself.

"I'm just going to keep working as I have been and hopefully I can become even better on the pitch."

Chester's next friendly takes them to Bala Town on Monday (7.45pm).