Chester FC have expressed their 'disappointment' that the postponed trip to Solihull Moors has been rearranged for Tuesday, September 5 (7.45pm kick-off).

The Blues were scheduled to travel to Solihull on the opening day of the Vanarama National League campaign on Saturday, August 5.

But the eagerly anticipated clash was called off the day before after the Solihull Safety Advisory Group raised concerns over Moors' Damson Park home.

The late postponement left a number of Chester fans, who had already arranged their travel, out of pocket and led the club's chief executive Mark Maguire to admitting his 'anger' at the situation .

The issues at Damson Park have now been resolved and Solihull staged their first home game on the season on Tuesday when they drew 3-3 with Barrow AFC.

Last night the Blues confirmed that the league had rearranged the trip to Moors for Tuesday, September 5.

That comes three days after Chester make the journey to Torquay United (Saturday, September 2) and is part of a packed month of fixtures that also includes treks to Gateshead (Tuesday, September 12), Dover Athletic (Saturday, September 16) and Eastleigh (Saturday, September 30).

A Blues statement read: "A date for the rearranged fixture against Solihull Moors has been set by the league as Tuesday 5th September.

"Chester FC requested that consideration be given to arrange the match for Tuesday 26th September to which Solihull agreed.

"Our reasons for this request were based upon the travelling involved for fans and players either side of the other potential dates.

"However, as this date falls out of the regulation 42 days the request has been turned down.

"We are disappointed that the date chosen follows a long trip to Torquay on Saturday but will do all we can to prepare appropriately and will continue to work to assist the considerable number of fans who were affected by the original postponement.

"Further announcements in that regard will be made in due course."

Chester FC's September schedule

September 2: A Torquay United (3pm)

September 5: A Solihull Moors (7.45pm)

September 9: H Ebbsfleet United (3pm)

September 12: A Gateshead (7.45pm)

September 16: A Dover Athletic (3pm)

September 23: H Maidenhead United (3pm)

September 30: A Eastleigh (3pm)