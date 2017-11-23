Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot says his side deserve the three points against Dagenham & Redbridge this weekend for the way they have coped with a trying week.

After drawing at play-off chasing Bromley 1-1 on Saturday , injury-ravaged Chester were back in London on Tuesday night when they drew 2-2 at Leyton Orient .

But the Blues didn’t get back until 8.15am on Wednesday morning after an accident on the M1 en route home made for a 10-hour journey back to Chester on the coach.

And in order to give his side the best possible chance of being fresh for Saturday, Bignot gave the players the day off training today. They will return tomorrow to prepare for the clash with the Daggers, which will be shown live on BT Sport (12.30pm kick off).

“I really hope that this group of players gets the three points on Saturday because they deserve it - and that's even before we kick a ball,” said Bignot, who welcomes Paul Turnbull back into the fold om Saturday after a one-match ban.

“This week has shown where we are at as a football club. There is a misconception some places we go that Chester are a club with big resources, but we’re not. We’ve had to beg, steal and borrow to get get through with injuries and the way the players have applied themselves these past two games has been a credit to them and the football club.

“They really deserve three points this weekend - it would be massive for us as a football club but also them as a group as we have been, and continue to be swimming against the tide.

“I gave them the day off on Thursday because of the journey home on Tuesday. Tiredness and lack of sleep can also lead to injuries and we can’t afford to lose anyone else from the group and we need to give ourselves the best chance to get the points on Saturday.”

After this weekend’s game with John Still’s Dagenham, Chester then have a fortnight until their next National League game when they play host to Solihull Moors on Saturday, December 9. Their planned clash at AFC Fylde will be rescheduled owing to the Coasters being involved in FA Cup action.

And the break can’t come soon enough for Bignot.

“It’s massive for us,” he said.

“It gives us a chance to get some lads back and regroup after a testing couple of weeks and we will be all the better for it.

“We’ve had games thick and fast and now after this weekend we might start to get some bodies available again.”

Ryan Astles is likely to be sidelined once again with a foot injury sustained against Wrexham earlier in the month, but he is expected to be fit to face Solihull.