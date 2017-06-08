Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender Sam Hughes has agreed a move to former Premier League champions Leicester City.

The 20-year-old centre-back agreed terms with the Foxes last month on a three-year deal, according to the Daily Mail , and the two clubs have now come to an agreement over the fee, avoiding a potential tribunal. The fee is a reported £125,000, close to Chester's valuation.

Leicester today confirmed interim boss Craig Shakespeare had been handed the job on a permanent basis.

Hughes, from West Kirby, has come through the academy set-up at the Blues to make 64 appearances for the club, scoring eight times, and became Chester’s youngest ever captain when he led the side out in the home game against Tranmere Rovers last season.

His performances throughout the 2016/17 Vanarama National League campaign saw scouts flock to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium with sides such as Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City all showing an interest.

Barnsley had an £80,000 bid rejected for Hughes in January while Swansea were close to pulling the trigger on a swoop on deadline day before deciding against it.

But Hughes has now sealed a dream move to the Premier League with Craig Shakespeare’s men, who stunned the football world when they won the Premier League in 2015/16 and made the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Initially he is likely to link up with their under-23s set up for a period of time but may be included in their trip to Hong Kong to contest the Premier League Asia Trophy. Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace will also contest the competition.

As well as a six-figure transfer fee, Chester have also included a number of clauses into the deal.