Having been the subject of much speculation about his future in recent months, Chester FC defender Sam Hughes insists his focus lies solely ensuring a strong finish to the season for the Blues.

Chester rejected a 'susbstantial' offer for the 19-year-old in January from Championship side Barnsley , and with the Tykes still keen and a host of other clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Swansea City all monitoring the situation, Hughes looks likely to be heading to new horizons come the summer.

But any thoughts of the future have been put to the back of his mind and Hughes, who put in a man-of-the-match performance on his return to the heart of the Chester defence in a 1-0 win at Southport on Saturday, only has eyes for Friday's televised clash at home to Tranmere Rovers (7.45pm).

"The main thing for me was that I out injured for three or four games and my main priority was getting back fit and playing again, that's all it ever has been and will be," said Hughes, who has been offered fresh terms by Chester but is likely to see his future settled by a tribunal.

"We'll just see what happens for me (in the summer) but I'm just grateful to be playing and the main thing is for me is that I play well each week and provide for the team and help us climb up the table.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"It is something that I'll look at when the time comes but there are 12 or so games left between now and the end of the season and my priority is to just stay in the team at Chester. We have a good squad and the gaffer has tough choices to make every week and I have got to remain level headed to ensure I make the team."

Hughes was superb at Haig Avenue on Saturday and looked formidable alongside Ryan Astles at the heart of defence as Chester snapped a four-game losing streak in the Vanarama National League to take all three points.

And with the Wirral-born defender likely to retain his place for the visit of promotion-chasing Tranmere on Friday, a game live on BT Sport, Hughes believes the win over Southport was the perfect panacea for the Blues and is relishing the prospect of getting one over his local side.

He said: "We needed that win off the back of four defeats, and you easily make that five, six, seven defeats. We dug deep and got the three points and it was a good performance.

"It was about keeping that clean sheet and we needed that going into a massive game against Tranmere.

"I'll do a job anywhere and I just appreciate that I'm in the starting line-up. I want to play centre half, that's where I feel I am at my best and where I am the most comfortable and it was nice to get back in there and keep a clean sheet.

"It's massive for us on Friday. It's my local team in a way so it means more to me than anything and I want to beat them. I want to win every game but the main thing is we got the result against Southport and we can go into Friday with a confidence boost and hopefully take all three points."