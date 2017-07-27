Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner believes Chester FC ’s intensive pre-season schedule has served them well.

The 27-year-old left back, a summer signing from Torquay United, got his first run out in front of a home crowd as the Blues went down 2-1 to League One side Walsall on Saturday afternoon .

Rowe-Turner, along with six of Chester’s other new additions, were taking to the pitch in blue and white for the first time since arriving, although midfielder Kingsley James and striker Nyal Bell were already familiar with the surroundings having enjoyed previous spells at the club.

Over 90 minutes Chester proved more than a match for their visitors at the weekend and can take plenty of positives from what was an encouraging display.

It was also the sternest test they had faced this pre-season having undertaken a gruelling schedule that saw them play six games in 10 days.

But the hard work has paid off according to Rowe-Turner, who completed 90 minutes against the Saddlers.

“It was nice, it was good to get out there, obviously all the pre-season games have been away games so it was nice to get on the home pitch.

“First half we sat off them a bit and we came in at haf time and spoke to the gaffer and he said his bit and we came out and played a little bit higher and pressed them a bit higher.

“Fitness wise I think everyone felt good, speaking to all the boys. I think the games beforehand have lead us into these next two games.

“I can’t complain because I’ve played 90 minutes and feel physically strong so it is obviously doing something right. It’s the first time I’ve done it like this but it has been ok.”

Rowe-Turner looks set to be an integral part of Jon McCarhy’s back four this season alongside the returning colossus of Ryan Astles and new additions John McCombe and Andy Halls, both of who arrived from Macclesfield Town.

“It’s been great, I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” said Rowe-Turner, who counts Torquay, Alfreton Town and Leicester City among his former clubs.

“The boys have been good and everyone gets on with each other and it has been good since I’ve been here.

“We are trying to build a partnership in the back in the 45 minutes we have played together and that it is a big thing, keeping the back four together.”