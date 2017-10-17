Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lord knows we need something to cheer us up after what went down on Saturday.

So we'll kick off today's Chester FC Daily Digest with a bit of good news...

Young guns march on

... and that is the continuing success of the club's academy.

The under-18s beat Prescot Cables 6-0 at Chester Boughton Hall on Sunday thanks to four goals from Lloyd Marsh-Hughes and one each from Harry Molyneux and Rhain Hellawell.

(Image: Chas Sumner)

The victory maintained the young guns' perfect start to the North West Youth Alliance season and moved them two points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

It also set them up perfectly for Friday's FA Youth Cup third qualifying round tie at Altrincham (7.45pm). Get over to Moss Lane and back the boys!

Barrow sack boss

Big news from one of Chester's relegation rivals.

Barrow AFC have sacked manager Micky Moore after just eight in weeks in charge.

Moore signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Bluebirds on September 20 following an interim spell in the Holker Street hotseat.

But he has been fired after taking just one point from his four league games in permanent charge - and after his side suffered a shock FA Cup loss to seventh-tier Shaw Lane on Saturday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Marcus Bignot had been assisting Moore at Barrow before he was appointed Blues boss .

The two also worked together when Bignot was manager of Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town.

Assistant boss Neil Hornby will take caretaker charge of the Bluebirds, who visit the Chester Swansway Stadium next Tuesday (October 24).

"We are all disappointed that it hasn't worked out," said Barrow chairman Paul Casson. "Micky inherited a difficult situation and he gave his all towards it."

Holden leaves Flint

Chester legend Andy Holden has left his position as Flint Town United manager.

It was seen as a major coup when the former Everton and Hibs assistant boss took over at his hometown team in the summer.

But, following Flint’s 3-1 home loss to Denbigh Town on Saturday, chairman Darryl Williams said: "Andy Holden joined us from the professional side of the game and over his short tenure at Cae Y Castell has had to encounter all of the frustrations semi-professional football brings.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Whilst bringing him into the fold gave everyone a lift in terms of stature, it is clear to both Andy and the club that the gulf in levels is clearly not the way forward for either the individual and the club.

"Andy Holden is a Flint man through and through, who has a passion for the town, and I would like to thank Andy for his efforts for Flint Town United and indeed his honesty in discussing both the club’s and his own best interests."

CEO on full-time plans

Oh, what the Blues would do to have a player of Holden's ilk now.

But it is hoped that the club's imminent plans to go full-time, first revealed by Bignot following the woeful FA Cup loss at Kidderminster Harriers , will improve matters.

Our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell caught up with the club's chief executive Mark Maguire earlier today about the plans. Here's what he had to say...

Wrexham tickets

Tickets for the all-ticket derby at home to Wrexham on Wednesday, November 8 go on sale to City Fans United members only on Thursday and Friday of this week (October 19/20).

Tickets will then go on general sale following Saturday's home clash with Boreham Wood.

Full details can be found HERE .

Any other business

Dave Powell has also chatted to Blues new boy Offrande Zanzala about his loan move from Derby County...

And confirmed that the trip to Eastleigh has been rearranged - again...