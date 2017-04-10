Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As anyone who was at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday would attest, we are not getting those 90 minutes back.

You will forgive me, then, for racing through the first item in today's Chester FC daily digest.

York wrap

Yes, the 2-0 loss to revived York City was truly one to forget.

That much is clear from our Blues reporter Dave Powell's ratings.

The fact that the referee scores higher than all but one of Chester's players says it alll...

You may have read what Blues boss Jon McCarthy had to say about his side's sixth straight home defeat , but what was the verdict of his counterpart?

York manager Gary Mills, whose resurgent side are out of the relegation places for the first time since November, said: "We were strong and competed really well.

"We created chances and, when they're hitting the woodwork, you start thinking that might come back to bite us, but I thought we were excellent.

"We were all knocked back a bit by the Bromley result but, to bounce back like that and not let it affect them, shows what people and men we have."

Staggering agents' fees

It was a sobering afternoon in many respects.

But so was the release, by the FA, of the fees paid by National League clubs to agents between February 2, 2016 and January 31, 2017.

They show that a total of 12 clubs shelled out £271,065 to registered intermediaries during that one-year period.

The Blues were not among those list of clubs. Wrexham were, though.

And the figures reveal only one club spent more on agents' fees than the Dragons (£26,032).

And that club was Chester's Good Friday opponents, Forest Green Rovers.

They handed over £174,613 to agents.

That is more than every club bar Portsmouth in League Two and more than most in League One.

And, hazarding a guess, it is probably getting close to half of what the Blues' budget has been this season.

Staggering.

The full list of agents' fees paid by National League clubs is: Aldershot Town £56, Barrow AFC £9,114, Forest Green Rovers £174,613, Gateshead £9,040, Guiseley £2,000, FC Halifax Town £1,569, Harrogate Town £1,365, Lincoln City £24,652, Salford City £1,950, Tranmere Rovers £12,014, Wrexham £26,032, York City £8,660.

Danny departs

(Photo: Terry Marland)

There has been a departure from the Deva.

And it's destination Finland...

Youth bouncebackability

It was a tough night for Chester's young guns on Friday when they lost the Cheshire FA Youth Cup final at Vauxhall Motors 11-10 on penalties to Heswall after Rhain Helllawell had equalised to force extra-time.

But they showed great character to bounce back on Sunday by winning 5-1 at Warrington Town in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division with a hat-trick from Nathan Brown and further strikes by Tom Crawford and Ilan Ap-Gareth.

Chester's under-18s are back in action on Wednesday when they welcome Ashton Athletic to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).