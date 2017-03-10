Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is around this time of year that milestones in the demise of Chester City crop up.

And today is exactly seven years since the once proud club was wound up in the High Court in London.

I can remember it vividly, that strange of sense of sadness, at the end of one institution, but also hope, that would another would soon follow in its wake.

It did, of course, in the form of Chester FC, and while there have been ups and downs since those unforgettable first three years, there is no question the club is in better hands than it was before.

(Photo: Helen Bingham)

What this club is all about

A perfect example of this is the way the club - players, manager, fans, volunteers, directors and employees - have rallied around Garry Allen's family since his tragic passing.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy has spoken for the first time about what happened last Friday - and the meeting he and his squad had this week with Garry's grandson...

Jennings banned

To more trivial matters.

We learned earlier this week that the charge against Wrexham for failing to control their players at the end of January's 1-1 derby draw at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium has been dropped.

But the Dragons, and their left-back James Jennings, have not got off completely...

A real 'find'

With the Blues having no match this weekend, we'll have to wait a little longer to get another glimpse of Lucas Dawson.

But the midfielder certainly impressed off the bench last Friday and McCarthy is certainly excited about what he can bring...

Fancy a game?

Chester FC Women are looking for players in all positions ahead of what they hope will be a successful promotion push next season.

If you are interested in attending one of the team's training sessions, then email dean.vian@chesterfc.com for more information.