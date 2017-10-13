Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not long to go now until Chester FC kick off their FA Cup campaign with a fourth qualifying round trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

The vale of a run in football's most famous cup competition is something we discussed in this week's True Blue Podcast, which you can listen to by clicking HERE .

But better people to speak about it are Sutton United chairman Bruce Elliott and manager Paul Doswell, whose club last season famously reached the fifth round before being knocked out by eventual winners Arsenal.

The run has transformed Sutton's fortunes; so much so that this week it was revealed that they are at the forefront of a push to get the EFL to change the rule that states clubs cannot be promoted to the Football League if they have artificial pitches.

You can read what Elliott and Doswell have to say HERE . It would be something special if the Blues could follow suit this season.

View from the camps

We were down at the Deva yesterday afternoon to speak to Chester boss Marcus Bignot and midfielder Tom Shaw about the tie with their former club Kidderminster.

Here's what Bignot had to say...

And here's what Shaw had to say...

Chester will be favourites given they play one rung higher up the non-league ladder than Kiddy.

And Harriers boss John Eustace, whose side are 12th in the National League North standings, said: "It will be an extremely tough game against a side from a higher level. They have lots of experience.

"We just need to embrace the occasion and enjoy the day. It's exciting for the fans, too, and a good chance for us to test ourselves and continue our progression. The players and everyone at the club is looking forward to it."

Rivals make signings

The FA Cup gives us a chance to take our mind off what has been - despite a positive start to Bignot's reign - a disappointing season so far.

But it will back to the business of climbing out of the relegation places on Saturday week when Boreham Wood visit the Swansay Chester Stadium.

Two other teams in the bottom four, Guiseley and Soihull Moors, have been busy bolstering their backlines.

Solihull, now managed by Richard Money , have signed teenage defender Chris Camwell on loan from Coventry City, while Guiseley, who are now managed by Paul Cox, have added French defenders Jean-Yves Koue Niate and Chris M'Boungo as well as South African-born left-back Darren Holden to a squad that has already seen four new faces in Simon Lenighan, Lewis Freestone, Mike Fondop-Talom and Andy Haworth.

Goal of the month

The Blues have launched their goal of the month for September. You can watch the four contenders HERE and cast your vote HERE .

It'd have to be Matty Waters, for me.

Speaking of great goals

Not a month went by in the memorable 2012-13 campaign without Antoni Sarcevic conjuring up a goal-of-the-season contender. This was one of his very best...

Youth guns win again

The scholars won 2-0 at home to AFC Fylde on Wednesday to make it four wins from four in the National League Under-19 Alliance and move two points clear at the top of the Division K standings.

Cain Noble and Danny Clarke got the goals for Chester, whose U18s side welcome Prescot Cables to Chester Boughton Hall on Sunday in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division.

They're top of that league, too!