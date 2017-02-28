Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC face a big screen test on Friday when they welcome Tranmere Rovers to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for a live BT Sport clash (7.45pm).

It seems opportune, then, to kick-off today's digest by reminiscing about the time the Blues passed another with flying colours.

On this day in 2004, title-chasing Chester City headed to Woking for a live Sky Sports encounter.

After Danny Collins cancelled out Steve Ferguson's first-minute opener, Michael Twiss stepped off the bench to conjure the most wonderful of winners, which the Chester FC On This Day Twitter account has dug out from the archives...

The goal's brilliance hasn't faded over time.

And, if you want to read more about the Woking match, then you can do so HERE with Ian Bedford's original match report.

Tranmere build-up

Rovers will be fresher than anticipated for Friday's showdown after their scheduled home match with title-rivals Forest Green Rovers tonight was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Tranmere will also be boosted by the backing of a large travelling support against the Blues...

But Chester will be confident after returning to winning ways at the weekend.

And one Blues player in particular will be determined to bag the bragging rights on Friday.

Rovers are West Kirby-born Sam Hughes' local team and he talked about the eagerly anticipated derby with our Chester reporter Dave Powell following the win at Southport.

And, in his first interview with The Chronicle since the transfer window closed, the in-demand centre-back also spoke about his future, having been the subject of a rejected bid from surprise Championship high flyers Barnsley in January.

It's a good read...

More good community work

Growing the fanbase is key for the Blues and it's clear the club's Community Trust, together with manager Jon McCarthy and his players, is doing everything it can do to do that.

It's good to see...

Annual awards bash

The Chester FC Annual Awards Night returns at the end of this season at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.



The event, sponsored by Grosvenor Insurance Brokers, takes place on Saturday, April 29 (7.30pm start) - after the final game of the season at home to Boreham Wood.



The cost is £38.50 per person. Email commercial@chesterfc.com to book your place.

In the coming weeks the club will announce the awards to be presented on the night - as well as some special guests