We could get used to this - starting the working week after a positive result for Chester FC .

If the 2-0 home success over Maidenhead United in Marcus Bignot's first game in charge showed their attacking potential, then Saturday's 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers showed their backbone.

No-one could dispute that Tranmere did most of the running in the Prenton Park encounter.

But talk about sour grapes from Rovers manager Micky Mellon...

Mellon should look at the fact that his side - and all the attacking options they possess - have now failed to find the net in NINE of their 15 matches this season.

That said, they won't come up against a goalkeeper in as good as form as Alex Lynch every week...

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell caught with the hero of the hour after the game.

HERE is what Lynch had to say.

Speaking of bad finishing

This, from a 1-0 defeat to Hull City at Boothferry Park in February 1997, made us chuckle.

But it's not a moment right-back Ross Davidson will remember fondly.

He did brilliantly to get up the field to latch on to Andy Milner's perfect pull back.

But the finish...

Brabs to Port Vale

Now to another Chester City old boy.

Gary Brabin was installed as the early bookies' favourite for the Chester FC job after Jon McCarthy was sacked.

(Image: James Maloney)

But he quickly ruled himself out, stating his commitment to his role as first-team scout at Sunderland.

But Brabin has now joined the coaching staff at Port Vale, who last week appointed former Gateshead boss Neil Aspin as their new manager.

Another youth team win

Fresh their impressive FA Youth Cup success , the Blues' under-18s won 4-0 at Southport on Sunday to make it five wins from five in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division.

James Cottrell, Iwan Murray, Brandon Dickinson and Sion Jones got the goals for the table-topping Blues.

And a good afternoon for the academy was capped when the U16s won 3-2 at home to fellow Division Two high flyers Curzon Ashton.