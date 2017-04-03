Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shall we get on the blower to York, Woking and Boreham Wood and get them to swap venues?

Because, while Chester FC have struggled to find any home comfort of late, away from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium they are flying.

Saturday's 1-0 success at Plainmoor was the Blues' third on the run on the road and it took them past the magical 50-point with six games to spare.

I think we all would have taken that at the start of the season.

But, I digress. Let's crack on with the first daily digest of the week.

Torquay wrap

Our man Dave Powell called it a ' save that Manuel Neuer would have been proud of' . Torquay boss Kevin Nicholson described it as 'world class' .

But don't just take their word for it. You can now see Alex Lynch's stunning second-half stop for yourself...

Having watched that you may not be surprised, then, to discover who Powelly named as his star man...

Lynch didn't make the Non-League Paper Team of the Day, however. But one of his team-mates did. For the second week running, too...

Captain fantastic

It must have been some save to take the headlines away from Sam Hughes.

Right-back or centre-back, Chester's teenage captain is a class act, and it was another great moment in the 19-year-old's burgeoning career when his deflected drive nestled in the back of the Torquay net.

(Photo: BT Sport)

Unsurprisingly, potential suitors were there to see it.

And, with Hughes destined to move on in the summer, we've had a look at some of his possible destinations...

Youth win

The Blues' young guns made it a club double when they won 5-1 at home to Warrington Town in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division on Sunday.

Alex Ashby, Nathan Brown, Tom Crawford (2) and Rhain Hellawell got the goals for Chester, who now turn their attentions to Friday's Cheshire FA Youth Cup final...

We'll have more on that later in the week.

Dog's life for Skem

We reported last week that Chester's former title rivals Skelmersdale United were facing extinction .

But the 'good' news is Skem have agreed to groundshare with Prescot Cables - another club the reborn Blues have fond memories of - should the worst happen and they are kicked out of their ground in November, when the lease runs out.

It's a very worrying situation for the West Lancashire outfit.

But there was some light relief on Saturday when their league match at Halesown Town was halted for seven minutes after a dog ran on to the pitch and refused to leave.

It's enough to send you barking mad...

Ridiculous to the sublime

Thirty-nine years ago the Seals could not buy an away win, unlike the present day.

Then, courtesy of Wrexham-born Ian Howat and new boy Ian Mellor, this happened...

It was the Dragons' only home league loss of the season.