Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to the final Chester FC daily digest of the week.

Safe trip to all Blues supporters who are making the long journey to Torquay United; either those setting off at the crack of dawn or those already on their way to Devon and plannnig to make a weekend of it.

There's only place to start then...

Torquay preview

Torquay are in slightly better form than Chester going into Saturday's Plainmoor clash.

The Blues have taken six points from the last 18 on offer while the Gulls have picked up eight over the same period of time.

Saying that, though, you would prefer to be in Chester's position.

And that is a point Blues boss Jon McCarthy, who is hoping to welcome back Sam Hughes and Luke George, is keen to make...

Indeed, the Gulls' struggles are not only contained to the pitch.

Here's what their manager Kevin Nicholson has had to say ahead of the visit of Chester...

Kane on form

(Photo: Terry Marland)

His performances this season have caused plenty of debate among Chester fans.

But what does the man himself think...

Soccer schools

Chester FC Community Trust have a host of Easter fun lined up for the school holidays with soccer schools and futsal camps for football crazy youngsters.

Following a successful programme during the February half-term, parents can now book places for boys and girls to take part in two weeks of activities with FA qualified coaches.

Each day costs £10 and runs from 10am until 4pm with an optional 9am early drop-off available for £2.50. Children will need a packed lunch, snacks, lots of drinks as well as suitable footwear, shin pads and appropriate clothing.

The ever popular Chester FC Soccer School is again held at The Cheshire County Sports Club and will run on Tuesday, April 3, Wednesday, April 4, Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11.

Children will be able to perfect their skills, pick up tips and develop techniques through drills and games, and make friends through fun sessions.

The Chester FC Futsal Camp returns to Blacon High School on Monday, April 3, Friday, April 7, Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13 after proving a huge hit on its launch in February.

Children can experience the exciting and fast-paced small-sided game that the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Philippe Coutinho played as youngsters. The camp will feature skills sessions and tournaments including a Champions League and World Cup.

All participants will receive a certificate and gift - and there will be opportunities to meet Chester manager McCarthy and members of his squad.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: "We had a brilliant time at our February holiday activities and we've got another packed programme for Easter with eight days of coaching to keep youngsters entertained and on the move.

"The feedback from children and parents in February was extremely positive and our coaches plan sessions to ensure they help players improve their game while having lots of fun. It's great to see so many children keeping active during the holidays and making new friends.

"We're really pleased to be able to offer option early drop-offs at 9am and online booking to all of our holiday sessions as we look to make life easier for parents."

You can book online HERE (additional booking fee applies) or by calling/texting 07512 355396 or by emailing community@chesterfc.com.

Easter Egg Appeal

Blues players and staff will be surprising the Children's Ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital with choccy treats in the week before Easter Sunday (April 16) after the club confirmed it will be taking part in this year's Easter Egg Appeal.

Chester supporters are asked to donate any spare Easter Eggs to the main office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium up to and including the cut-off point date, which is Tuesday, April 11.

Car boot sales

The club has announced it has reached agreement to run a series of car boot sales through the summer, starting this Sunday (April 2).

Blues chief executive Mark Maguire said: "For some time now we have been working on ways to increase revenues at the club, this will not only come from the traditional areas but also by realising the value of what we have at the stadium in particular the space we have in the car park.



"There are significant new income streams to be had by utilising the stadium on a year round basis and with the forthcoming hire of the car park to Planet Circus and for what we hope will be weekly car boot sales we have the beginnings of significant new income, with no risk to the club.



"We hope Chester FC fans and the wider Chester public will support these events as they progress and grow and look forward to further announcements in due course."

Sellers can start setting up from 1pm this Sunday, with buyers welcomed from 2pm.

Fan survey

Fans are invited to complete a survey from the Vanarama National League about your experiences watching Chester in the non-league top flight.

Click HERE to complete it.