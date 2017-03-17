Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These two last weeks haven't half dragged.

But the wait is nearly over. Chester FC are back in action on Saturday.

And we've got everything covered ahead of the visit of Eastleigh to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm).

We've got Blues boss Jon McCarthy talking about the clash with the Spitfires and much else besides...

And we've taken a closer look at an Eastleigh side who are now managed by one of the bosses who rivaled Macca for the Chester job in the summer...

Team news

So who's in and who's out for the Blues?

We can certainly write off long-term casualties Craig Mahon, James Akintunde and now Jordan Chapell too.

But, while captain Luke George is still a doubt, Theo Vassell could return, and so too could vice-captain Tom Shaw, who has been speaking to the club's official website...

Barrow promotion trouble

Barrow AFC have been told by the Football League they have three weeks to provide detailed plans of how they will increase the capacity of their Holker Street home from 4,400 to above 5,000 - if they want to compete in the Vanarama National League play-offs.

The Bluebirds are currently eighth and four points behind fifth-placed Gateshead.

"We need to make this thing happen and quickly," Barrow owner Paul Casson told the North-West Evening Mail .

"We have a capacity of 4,400 and it needs to be more than 5,000. There are a whole sequence of steps that need to take place - we have to go in with a design to show where we will increase the capacity, then we have to go to the council for them to re-certify the ground if this work was carried out.

"We've got to get this done in the next three weeks to keep the dream alive until the end of the season as we keep playing."

You can read the full story HERE.

Barrow are Chester's visitors on Tuesday week (March 28).

Bids rejected

The last time we saw Idris Kanu round these parts he was attempting to climb out of Chester skipper George's back pocket.

But there is no doubt the 17-year-old Aldershot Town striker is a talent.

So much so that the Shots today confirmed they have turned down two offers, one from a Championship club, for the rising star.

A club spokesperson said: "The offers were received by both Gary Waddock and chairman Shahid Azeem and, after consultation with Idris, all agreed that the offer was not right for the player or Aldershot Town at this time."

Here's hoping!

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell yesterday caught up with new boy Lucas Dawson, who is aiming to follow in his friends Ben Heneghan's footsteps.

You can watch the video interview here...

Or, alternatively, read it here...

Fans' derby

In May, the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium hosts a supporters match that will see all funds raised go to a superb cause.



Chester Fans FC will play Wrexham FC Supporters in aid of the Amelia-Mae Foundation.



The game takes place on May 20 with kick-off at 2.30pm.



The gates will open at 2pm and a stall selling the foundation's merchandise - such as t-shirts, hoodies, key rings and wristbands - will be open.



Refreshments and a raffle will be available in the Blues Bar following the match.

The two sets of fans are hoping to break their current record - an excellent £800.

Last year they raised an amazing £2,500 from the four games they organised.