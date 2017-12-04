Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to the first Chester FC daily digest of the week.

None of us were in any hurry to get back down to the Deva after the disappointing defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge.

But, after a free weekend, this Saturday's basement battle at home to Solihull Moors (3pm kick-off) cannot come around soon enough.

Let's hope the Blues are rested up and ready to go for what is an important match in an important month.

But will Marcus Bignot have a new signing in place to face his former club?

Striker wait

Chester boss Bignot put on his best poker face when asked at his weekly press conference on Thursday how close he was to bringing in a striker, saying 'it was news to me'.

But the smile with which delivered the answer gave it away - he is aiming to add the unnamed frontman to his ranks before the weekend.

There was some hope the deal could be done today (Monday). At the time of writing, however, that had not materialised.

But the manager of the player in question - who has plenty of non-league experience, and some in the Football League, too - is still keen for a move to happen in order to continue his development.

It's a case of wait and see.

One that got away

One player who definitely could have been playing for the Blues this weekend is Jamey Osborne.

Instead he will be lining up for Solihull.

Here's why...

FA Trophy tickets reduced

Once the Moors match is out of the way, Chester will turn their attention to their FA Trophy first-round encounter at home to Vanarama National League rivals AFC Fylde on Saturday, December 16 (3pm kick-off).

And the club has announced that tickets price have been reduced across the board for the match.

It will cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £2 for 12-17-year-olds in the Red Insure (East) and Swettenham Chemists Community (West) Stands with under-12s going FREE with a paying adult.

And it will costs £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £2 for 12-17-year-olds in the Harry McNally Terrace with U12s going FREE with a paying adult.

It was confirmed last week that the tie will be settled on the day .

A day to remember

While we're on the subject of cup games, this weekend marked the 12th anniversary of Chester City's stunning FA Cup 3-0 home win over former European champions Nottingham Forest.

We posted some photos on our Facebook page last night and they were so well received that we decided to dig further into the archives to pull out some more as well as our original report from the match.

Happy reading...

Danny Ings at the double

A double from England international Danny Ings was not enough as Liverpool lost a seven-goal Premier League Cup thriller 4-3 to their Stoke City U23s counterparts at the Swansway Chester Stadium yesterday.

Lloyd Jones was also on target for Liverpool, who will return to the home of the Blues for a Premier League Cup encounter against Charlton Athletic on Sunday, January 21.