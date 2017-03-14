Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a long 10 days without a Chester FC match.

But the enforced break from Vanarama National League action has given our Blues reporter Dave Powell the chance to have a proper sit down with the club's chief executive Mark Maguire.

Powelly's second and third parts of his interview with Maguire are now online.

They concern crowds at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and the size of the club's budget - and they are well worth five minutes of your time...

Spread the word

The two go hand in hand, of course. The bigger the gates, the more money Jon McCarthy has to spend in the market.

Results have been much improved this season under McCarthy. That, however, has not translated to more supporters coming through the turnstiles.

It is good, then, that the club are now putting a proper database in place.

And it is also good, then, that the club have done this for Saturday's home clash with Eastleigh...

You can download - and then print - the poster by clicking HERE .

Stick it up in your office, in your local shop, in your school. Spread the word.

McBurnie magic

Oli McBurnie's career has gone from strength to strength since his successful loan spell at Chester at the back end of the 2014-15 season.

And on Monday night he scored an absolute cracker of a goal as Swansea City sealed the Premier League 2 Division Two title with a 2-2 draw with Wolves at the Liberty Stadium...

Rimmer reminiscence

Speaking of great strikes, what about this from Chester's greatest ever goalscorer?

Thanks, again, to Chester FC On This Day for digging this beauty out from the one and only Stuart Rimmer...

Any other business?

Well yes, actually.

There's this from Macca...

Roll on Saturday...