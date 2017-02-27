Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to your first Chester FC daily digest of the week and, like always, we will kick off with a wrap up of the weekend action.

But, unlike the previous four Mondays, we're going to enjoy this one, as the Blues are back to winning ways.

Southport wrap

Over the weekend you may well have read our match report , the thoughts of Jon McCarthy on his side's vital victory, and the reaction of his players and the supporters.

But, to coin a phrase, there's more.

We have video highlights from the 1-0 win at Haig Avenue along with the rest of the Vanarama National League goals:

And we also have Dave Powell's player ratings. One man in particular stands out:

Trialists chance

Dave was back at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium today for a behind-doors-clash with AFC Fylde.

Chester boss McCarthy gave a run out to players currently out of the side, players returning to full fitness, players hoping to break through from the club's academy, and players hoping to earn permanent deals.

Indeed, there were a trio of trialists on show, including the brother of a young midfielder taking the Premier League by storm...

Six past Wrexham

On this day in 1965 free-scoring Chester romped to a 6-1 success at home to Wrexham in front of 14,782 supporters at Sealand Road.

Doing most of the derby damage that never-to-be-forgotten day was Jimmy Humes, whose hat-trick was complemented by single strikes from three other members of the club's legendary 'Famous Five' forward line: former Wrexham duo Mike Metcalf and Elfed Morris, and Gary Talbot.

The Seals' 15th home win from 17 league matches extended their unbeaten run to eight games and established the club as the leading goalscorers in the Football League.

They would hold that record come the end of what was a thrilling season with 119 goals scored from 46 Division Four matches. Remarkable.

Fixture pile-up

The Blues are facing an April fixture pile-up after a new date for their postponed trip to FA Cup giant-killers Lincoln City was announced...

Play at the Deva

Ever fancied playing on the hallowed turf? Well, you now have the chance.

The Lookers Vauxhall Stadium pitch will be rented out between April 30 and May 21 before it undergoes a complete surface revamp ahead of the 2017-2018 season.



The cost for two hours on the pitch is £500 - and just £250 to charity organisations.

To book, call on the club on 01244 371 376 or email commercial@chesterfc.com.