Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The great thing about football is there's always another game.

And, while the last four weekends have been pretty miserable for Chester FC supporters, tomorrow's brings a chance to change that.

It's a big game. Beat Southport and we can start looking up the table. Lose it and we will have to start peering nervously over our shoulder.

We've got everything you need to know about the match...

We've got Blues boss Jon McCarthy's thoughts:

Those of his opposite number Andy Preece:

And I've also had a look at the key reason why Chester's season has taken a taken a turn for the worse since Christmas:

Macca and Mahon make kids' day

The Blues may not have been putting a smile on supporters' face on a Saturday recently, but McCarthy and winger Craig Mahon certainly did this week when they popped into Chester FC Community Trust's successful first Futsal camp at Blacon High School.

Love these pictures...

New website

Speaking of the Chester Community Trust, it has launched a new website to make it easier for people to get involved and promote the organisation’s community activities.

The site community.chesterfc.com includes the latest news, information on the Trust’s initiatives under the four themes of coaching, education, health and inclusion, matchday experience opportunities, and dedicated coverage of the Chester FC Women’s team.

Online flyers and booking will make it easier than ever for people to engage with the Trust and access its range of programmes, including Mini Kickers, Soccer Schools and Walking Football.

Visitors to the site can also learn about the Trust’s aims and objectives, the organisation’s work within schools, and its relationships with its valued partners, including MBNA, the National League Trust, the Cheshire FA and Big Yellow Self Storage.

The site has been designed by Mike Day, who is a director of both the club and the Trust.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: "The launch of the new website is an important step for the Trust and means we can more effectively highlight our work as well as making it easier for people to engage with us.

“Mike Day has worked incredibly hard to bring the website to life and the end result is fantastic. To be able to have information about all of our activities in one place means supporters and the wider community can keep up to date with our work and benefit from the programmes that appeal to them.

"Thanks to the hard work of Jon McCarthy, our team of community coaches and our board of directors, the Trust has made real progress over the past 18 months, and with the continued support of the club, I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the future."

Another team goes full-time

Maidstone United, who beat the Blues 4-2 last weekend, have handed long-serving manager Jay Saunders a new contract as part of their plans to go full-time next season.

This division just does not get any easier.

Saunders said: "I'm delighted and I can now put it to bed and concentrate fully on what lies ahead.

"It gives us a chance to start looking forward to next season and our day-time training."