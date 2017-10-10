Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's never dull at Chester FC, is it?

We've got a whole host of stories to get through in today's Daily Digest.

But we'll kick off with a few news lines you might not have picked up on what has been another busy day.

Managerial appointment

He was reportedly interviewed for the Chester job after Steve Burr was sacked.

And he was linked with the post once again after the Blues parted company with Jon McCarthy last month.

(Image: Tim Harley-Easthope)

But Steve Watson has now landed his first senior managerial role at Chester's Vanarama National League rivals Gateshead, who were looking for a new boss after Neil Aspin left for Port Vale.

It signals a return to the North East for former Newcastle United defender Watson, who has been assisting John Askey at table-topping Macclesfield Town.

EFL debate artificial pitch ban

Interesting story breaking from the Evening Standard this evening. They report that the EFL will meet next month discuss whether to change their rules to allow artificial pitches in the Football League.

It follows a push from Sutton United who, despite looking well placed for a promotion push this season, would not be able to take their place in League Two, as it stands, unless they replaced their pitch with grass.

Earlier this year Chester chief executive Mark Maguire said the club was exploring the possibility of installing an artificial pitch.

You can read the full Evening Standard story HERE.

FA Youth Cup date

The young Blues booked their place in the final qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-1 win at AFC Fylde last Thursday.

Their reward is a trip to Altrincham - which today was confirmed as taking place on Friday, October 20 (7.45pm kick-off).

In case you missed these

It was a busy morning on our site with a number of stories breaking. Here's what you could have missed:

The visit of Wrexham to the Swansay Chester Stadium has been moved...

And, quite understandably, it has not gone down well with supporters...

This will have been received better, though...

Blues fans have come in for fresh praise...

And have also been asked to give new boss Marcus Bignot a helping hand...