Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a while, no doubt, but wasn't it great to have a spring in your step on a Monday for once?

You have to go all the way back to December 19 for the last time Chester FC supporters started another working week on the back of a weekend home win.

You'll forgive us, then, for dining out on the impressive 2-0 success over Maidenhead United for all it's worth...

Maidenhead wrap

Make no mistake, the scoreline flattered the Magpies. The highlights proved as much; highlights that you can now watch by clicking HERE .

That was an enjoyable six minutes, wasn't it?

Well, Dave Powell's player ratings make for pleasant reading, too...

And, while we've got you smiling, have a look at our picture gallery from the day. Terry Marland captured some cracking shots of the players and fans...

No doubt you'll have heard what Marcus Bignot had to say after his first game in charge of the Blues.

But here's his opposite number Alan Devonshire's verdict....

"To be fair we could have been two or three down at half-time so at the end of the day 2-0 flatters us.

"We got in a few good areas but there was a lack of quality and it was just a bad, bad day. Hopefully that’s all it is. It was all over the park, from one to 11 we were poor."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

New No 2

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted someone standing alongside Bignot on the sidelines in our picture gallery.

That'll be Ross Thorpe. It's not been announced officially, but he is the club's new assistant manager.

And we caught up with Bignot's right-hand man earlier today...

Stat attack

Not only was it Chester's first home win since December 17 (a run of 17 matches), it was also their first victory of any kind by more than one goal since the same date (a run of 34 matches).

And here's another stat for you: it was Maidenhead's first defeat by more than a one goal in 54 games.

Youth win

The under-18s made it a club double on Sunday when they won 9-0 at home to Stockport County in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division.

The young guns, meanwhile, have been drawn away to AFC Fylde in the FA Youth Cup second qualifying round.

Tranmere tickets

Tickets for the trip to struggling neighbours Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, October 7 are now sale.

They cost £17 for adults, £10 for seniors (65+), 18-22-year-olds and disabled supporters (carers go free), £5 for 12-year-olds, and £2 for under-12s (who must be accompanied by an adult).

(Image: Terry Marland)

Fans can pay by cash at the turnstiles on the day at Prenton Park. It's worth noting, though, that there will be an increase of £2 on the advance prices with the exception of the U12s ticket.

Full ticket details HERE .

Soccer schools

Bookings are now being taken for the Chester FC Soccer Schools taking place this Autumn half-term with Chester FC Community Trust.

The popular courses return following a successful summer with four days of coaching split between The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton and Blacon High School.

To ensure the best possible experience for youngsters, the courses will be taking place on the new 3G pitches at both venues.

Chester FC Soccer Schools cost £10 per day and run from 10am until 4pm, with an optional 9am early drop-off available for £2.50 to make life even easier for parents, on the following days...

Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31: The Cheshire County Sports Club, Mannings Lane, Chester CH2 4EU.

Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2: Blacon High School, Melbourne Road, Blacon, Chester CH1 5JH.

Each day features coaching drills, games and tournaments with FA qualified coaches from Chester FC Community Trust. All participants will receive a certificate and there will be opportunities to meet new Blues boss Marcus Bignot and his squad.

Children will need a packed lunch, snacks, lots of drinks as well as suitable footwear, shin pads and appropriate clothing.

To book or for more information, contact Chester FC Community Trust on 07512 355396 or email community@chesterfc.com . Online bookings can be made at community.chesterfc.com/book-online .