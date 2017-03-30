Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good afternoon and welcome to today's Chester FC daily digest.

We've got a fair bit to get through, so let's crack on...

Macca on fans

Pens haven't been put to paper yet but we understand a significant number of players in Jon McCarthy's squad will be offered new contracts.

Blues boss McCarthy's argument is that they deserve another shot given they have got the club more-or-less safe with seven games of the campaign to play.

But, with Tuesday's controversial 2-1 defeat to Barrow AFC stretching Chester's losing home run to five matches, some supporters have questioned whether he should be so loyal.

Here's what Macca had to say on the matter...

McCarthy was speaking after the loss to Barrow.

But, at this morning's press conference at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, he outlined his response to a set of critics in particular...

Fans on future

Many things can be said on social media in haste.

But you cannot level that against our fans' jury members.

This is the second week we have run the feature and their considered answers once more make for interesting reading.

This week we asked how can the Blues kick on next season? Here's what they had to say...

Sarcevic stunner

One way of kicking on would be to boost McCarthy's small budget.

But, to do that, realistically the club are going to have to get a good fee for the in-demand Sam Hughes.

The Blues, understandably, haven't stated publicly stated just how much they would want for Hughes.

But a similar fee to the one received for Antoni Sarcevic four years ago would not go amiss.

Sarcevic, whose move to Fleetwood Town eventually earned the club close to £120,000, was nothing short of sensational in his final season in the blue and white.

But, of all the brilliant goals he scored in the memorable Conference North title-winning campaign, none were as breathtaking as the one he notched on this day in 2013.

"My first thoughts was get past the man nearest to me and when I skipped past the next one I had all that space in front just to go into," Sarcevic told the Chronicle.

"I heard Iain Howard shouting, 'cross it, cross it', but if you think I'm running 90 yards and ending up crossing it, then no chance!

"It was nice to see it go in and it's definitely up there with my best."

It most certainly was...

Lincoln tickets

The trip to title-challenging Lincoln City on Tuesday, April 11 (7.45pm kick-off) has been made all-ticket to avoid excessive queues on the night.

Tickets will be on sale from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday, from Monday, April 3 until noon on Tuesday, April 11, and at 5pm after the home clash with York City on Saturday, April 8.

Unsold tickets will be available from 6pm on the day from the ticket office at Sincil Bank.

The club will accept phone and online orders for tickets to be collected from 6pm on the day from the Sincil Bank Advance Sales collections window.

Tickets costs £16 for adults, £12 for over-60s and disabled supporters (carers go free), £6 for students with a photo NUS card, and £6 for under-18s.

Click HERE for more details.

Get into girls football

Girls in Chester will be provided with increased opportunities to play football as part of a new nationwide participation programme.

Chester FC Community Trust is launching two SSE Wildcats Girls’ Football Clubs in partnership with Cheshire FA.

The scheme will see 200 clubs opening throughout England this spring and is an integral part of The FA's objective to double girls' football participation by 2020.

The move will provide girls aged from 5 to 11 with regular opportunities to play football and take part in organised sessions in a fun, engaging and safe environment.

The SSE Wildcats Girls' Football Clubs will run in the spring and through to the summer on a weekly basis.

There will be one based at Goals Soccer Centre on Saturday mornings from 10-11am, starting on April 8 and offering mini soccer, and one based at the Northgate Arena on Tuesday evenings from 5-6pm, starting on April 11 and offering futsal.

The cost is £2 per session and places can be booked via community@chesterfc.com or on 07512 355396. Parents and carers who attend with the girls will also have the optional opportunity to take part in football-related fitness sessions at the same time as the girls.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: "We're delighted to be part of this nationwide programme supporting The FA's plans to double participation in women's and girls' football by 2020.

"The SSE Wildcats Girls' Football Clubs provide a unique opportunity to access fun, social sessions without the pressure of moving straight into a team which can be daunting for some girls. We hope to attract new players and give them a fantastic experience that will be the start of a lifelong love of football with progression routes into community clubs for those girls who wish to play in matches."