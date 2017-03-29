Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unlike many of his managerial counterparts, Jon McCarthy does not hang officials out to dry after matches if major decisions have gone against his Chester FC side.

But, adding in the frustration he must have also felt at Barrow's, let's call it 'gamesmanship', he understandably went very close last night.

If you haven't watched or read Macca's after-match comments yet, I'd advise clicking HERE . The Jaap Stam one is our personal favourite.

'You get one for turning up'

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell was not impressed either.

If your name's Peter Wright, I'd look away now.

But, everyone else, Dave's player ratings are well worth a read...

'Out of this world' Barrow

Paul Cox said before last night's game that other Vanarama National League clubs don't want Barrow to succeed .

And, judging by the Cumbrians' antics at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, it's doubtful they would have won any favour with Chester's players and supporters.

Not that Cox will care after his side made it 10 points from a possible 12 in their fourth match in 11 days.

The Barrow boss told the North-West Evening Mail : "I think the performance and the result was excellent. I think the effort from the players, though, was out of this world.

"I think every fan who travelled down tonight knew that we had 16 players to pick from, knew that we had some very tired bodies, and every one of these lads lad absolutely bled for the club tonight. They worked really hard.

"Some of the tackles - the Lindon Meikle one, the Jordan (Williams) one - I don’t think were malicious, but these lads were just dead on their feet, they had really worked extremely hard.

"We've spoken about how that desire, that hard work, that willingness to work for each other, can make you a success. I'm over the moon for the boys tonight.

"There have been some tough games - Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday - and we had 16 players to choose from tonight and we couldn't change much, but each and every one of them, including the subs who came on, just ran and worked extremely hard. You could tell at the end."

Liverpool back at the Deva

Chester will welcome Liverpool back to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Monday, April 3 for their Under-23 Premier League Cup quarter-final clash with Norwich City (7pm kick-off).

Entry will cost £5 for adults and £1 for under-18s.