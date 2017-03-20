Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been too long since we walked into work on a Monday with a spring in our step after a home win.

But, as poor a match as it may have been on Saturday, Chester FC did not deserve to lose to Eastleigh .

Even Eastleigh manager Richard Hill admitted as much...

Hunt honesty

But there is no escaping the fact that the Blues are in poor form.

They have gone five home games without a victory - seven in all competitions - and the defeat to the Spitfires was their sixth in their last seven league outings.

And Johnny Hunt, one of Chester's best performers on Saturday , has made it clear they need to get their season back on track.

He said: "We had been good up until Christmas but terrible since the turn of the year. You expect a bad run of form but we are letting this go too far now.

"In my eyes (Eastleigh) were there for the taking. They weren't causing us any problems and it's time we start standing up to be counted and start being men. We have to dig each other out and we have got to change our mentality."

You can read Hunt's honest views in full HERE .

Macc update

The great thing about football is that there is always another match around the corner.

And for the Blues that comes tomorrow night (Tuesday) at home to Cheshire rivals Macclesfield Town (7.45pm).

It is set to be an emotional evening with the club welcoming back a host of familiar and well-loved faces - and paying respect to the late Garry Allen .

Fans are asked to arrive at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for 7.30pm as the tributes to Garry will begin around that time.

There will also be a collection on the night to raise money, which will be used to create a fitting tribute to the lifelong Blue.

Chester supporter Ed Jones, as we reported last week , is tackling the 8 Peaks Challenge in the Lake District in memory of Garry and raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

And the great news is Ed has already raised more than £500 .

Youth wins

Congratulations to the Blues young guns.

The under-18s won 5-0 at home to Morecambe in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division yesterday with goals from Ilan Ap-Gareth (2), Nathan Brown, James Cottrell and Tom Crawford.

And, just for good measure, the Colts romped to a 6-0 success at St Helens Town to book their place in the First Division Cup final Scoullar, Eaton (2), Harper, Weir, Dickinson with the strikes.

Orient 'saved'

In a scene all too familiar to those of the final throes of Chester City, Leyton Orient were in the High Court today.

Orient, who are seven points adrift of safety at the bottom of League Two, survived an immediate winding-up order by settling their tax bill.

But money is still owed to four other creditors and at the hearing Francesco Becchetti was given until June 12 to pay off all debts or sell the troubled club.

Chief executive Alessandro Angelieri told the court Becchetti will invest £1m to pay off remaining debts in eight to 10 weeks.

But Adam Michaelson, legal adviser to the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust, told BBC Radio London: "It leaves the club in a state of significant uncertainty and frankly mortal danger.

"In respect of a potential sale, we would call upon Mr Becchetti now to look to sell the club at the earliest possible opportunity and make good on the promise that he's made."

It's a sad state of affairs.