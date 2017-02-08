Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures will plunge from 6°C to -1°C this evening with further sub-zero conditions forecast for Thursday and Friday nights, too.

But, before you think you have clicked on the wrong link, here's why we're coming over all Michael Fish at the start of today's round-up of Chester FC news.

The club needs your help.

With a big BT Sport live clash against Gateshead at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday (12.15pm), the Blues are taking no chances with the weather.

They are therefore calling on volunteers to help put the frost-sheet covers on the pitch at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday, February 9).

It is a precautionary measure.

But better safe than sorry!

Managerial merry-go-round

We reported last week that former Chester manager Steve Burr had been sacked by Southport.

But he wasn't out of the game for long.

Click here to see who Burr has taken over. Expect plenty of signings.

Incidentally, Burr's replacement at Southport was also named today.

He's a face familiar to football fans in these parts - former Airbus UK Broughton boss Andy Preece.

Preece, who has also managed Bury, Worcester City and Northwich Victoria, said: "I've got a fantastic opportunity at a well-run club that I have known for many years. My first match in charge of Worcester was against Southport.

(Photo: Valerie Hackpil)

"I am really looking forward to the challenge. I've been in this situation before taking over a club and I expect to succeed. Yes, lots of hard work ahead on and off the pitch with 15 games to go. It is a big job. I have no fears and expect us to be moving forward.

"It is a great opportunity to be the manager of Southport Football Club.”

Chairman of the relegation-threatened Sandgrounders, Charlie Clapham, added: "I know Andy will make a real impact. He has experience at all levels, he wants to manage our club and recognises the club's ambitions for the future. This is an appointment with more than this season in mind.

"Andy knows we need immediate improved performances and of course results to safeguard our Vanarama National League status. We need everyone pulling together in the weeks ahead."

Date for your diaries

Preece's Southport will welcome the Blues to Haig Avenue on Saturday, February 25.

Chester were supposed to be hosting Barrow AFC on that day.

But the Bluebirds' progress in the FA Trophy put paid to that.

A new date for the Barrow match has been arranged, however, and click here to find out exactly when.

Milner magic

Anybody remember this game? Another cracking blast from the past from @chesterOTD on Twitter...

The lowdown on Hughes

Having had a switch to surprise Championship high-flyers Barnsley blocked in the January transfer window, there is every chance talented young defender Sam Hughes could move on in the summer.

But, with Hughes out of contract, where would that leave the Blues?

Well, click here to find out. It's a very informative read from our Chester reporter Dave Powell.

One that got away

Speaking of players who have moved up from the National League to the Championship, anyone had the chance to watch Omar Bogle's superb display for Wigan Athletic against Norwich City (James Alabi did)?

It's only 18 months since Bogle was playing for Solihull Moors in the National League North.

But he certainly did not look out of place at the DW Stadium on Tuesday as he bagged his first goals for the Latics.

Neil Young, when he was in charge of the Blues, was very interested in signing Bogle.

Young also wanted a certain Andre Gray before he moved to Luton Town, Brentford and now stardom with Burnley.

Youngie could spot a player.