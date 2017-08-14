Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the season now in full swing it's time for Chester FC Daily Digest to make a return.

Throughout the campaign we'll be bringing you a round-up of the day's events at Chester and their Vanarama National League rivals.

And there's only one place to start...

Highlights, reaction, ratings

Whether it's the best place to start is open to debate, though.

Let's face it, Saturday's 0-0 home draw with FC Halifax Town is not one that will live long in the memory.

But, if you're brave enough, you can watch the highlights from the match below, courtesy of the Blues' new TV channel...

After Chester's winless home run continued, Jon McCarthy insisted better results will come.

You can read what the Blues boss had to say below...

Halifax manager Billy Heath has also delivered his verdict.

Heath, who hailed the performance of Chester old boy Matty Brown, said: "Any point away from home is a good point.

"I thought we played really well first half; we kept the ball better.

"Second half we lost Michael Duckworth through a hamstring injury, we lost Matty Kosylo with a hamstring injury, so we lost our balance a bit.

"Then it became an arm-wrestle. Both teams were too disjointed. But it's a good point."

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell has also had his say. 5s, 6s and 7s are the order of the day...

On to the next one

McCarthy's men head to Hartlepool United tomorrow night and, while they are yet to win this season, drawing their opening two games, the pressure will be very much on the relegated hosts.

And captain John McCombe hopes that will play into Chester's hands...

After taking just one point from the first three games, the Pools players know it, too.

Their skipper, Carl Magnay, said: "Back at home on Tuesday and what a chance to respond. It has to be a positive performance, it has to be high energy, and hopefully the rest will take care of itself."

Solihull green light

Also in action tomorrow night will be Solihull Moors after they were given the go-ahead to stage matches at their Damson Park home again.

Shockingly Solihull's opening day visit of the Blues was postponed 24 hours before the scheduled kick-off time because of safety concerns.

But Moors have since released a statement to confirm all issues have been resolved, meaning they will be able to host Barrow AFC tomorrow.

You can read the statement HERE. Disappointingly, it does not include an apology to Chester and the fans who were were let down and left out of pocket.

Youth win

The Blues' youth team wrapped up their pre-season preparations on Sunday with a 4-0 win at Irlam.

James Cottrell, Lloyd Marsh-Hughes, Iwan Murray and Stuart Crilly got the goals.