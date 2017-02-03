Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good evening and welcome to your final Chester FC daily digest of the week.

We've got a lot to get through. So let's dive straight in.

Daggers preview

Chester head to Dagenham & Redbridge tomorrow looking to become only the second side this season to do the double over the title challengers.

Speaking of John Still, what's the Daggers boss had to say about the visit of McCarthy's men?

Still said: "If I look back on the games this season, we have drew with Forest Green away, we drew with Tranmere at home and beat them away. We have beat Lincoln at home and beat Dover twice this season as well.

"We lost away to Chester earlier in the season and I look around at the team and we have had a couple of games where people maybe expected us to win that didn’t go our way.

"This league is very tough and the strength of the league has got better and better over the years, from back when I won the league with Maidstone to doing it here with Dagenham and then with Luton, each year it has got tougher.

"I haven’t gone into a game this season thinking I know we can win this, I go into the games thinking I believe we can win this game if we perform as we know we can.

"I will not take anything for granted and from now until the end of the season if it’s against a team in the top six, but especially you can’t take anything for granted when you’re playing the teams that are not in that top six."

Stats don't lie

James Alabi heads to the Victoria Ground tomorrow aiming to continue his hot streak.

Chester's top-scorer has netted nine goals in his last 10 league matches.

Eye-watering losses

One of our sister papers, the Gloucestershire Echo, has reported that the Blues' Vanarama National League rivals Forest Green Rovers made a annual loss of nearly £2.5m for the year ending April 30, 2016.

The report also states The New Lawn outfit's wage bill for the year was £2.146m.

Wow.

Keates contract conundrum

The vast majority of clubs in the non-league top flight do not have Forest Green's resources. Most have to cut their cloth, accordingly.

And that's certainly the case at Wrexham.

We reported earlier this week that the Dragons did not select former Blues midfielder John Rooney in their win over Boreham Wood last weekend because he is one start away from activating a clause in his contract that will trigger an extension to his current one-year deal .

And Rooney is not the only one.

It is a situation Wrexham boss Dean Keates has inherited and it is one he is having to deal with.

Tranmere allocation

It should be an absolute cracker - Tranmere Rovers under the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium lights on Friday, March 3 (7.45pm kick-off).

And Rovers have confirmed they have been allocated 1,100 tickets for the eagerly anticipated clash.

Conference Call

