Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well, let's kick off with the big breaking news from this afternoon.

Chester FC will face no action over their part in the on-field fracas that followed the derby draw with Wrexham after the FA dropped their charges against the club.

It's the right outcome and it's good news.

Click here for the full story.

Hunt ban

But, let's face it, the Blues had no chance of appealing against Johnny Hunt's suspension for his sending off in the defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge.

It was a save Liam Roberts and Alex Lynch would have been proud of.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But, all joking aside, it has landed Hunt with a two-game ban.

Usually, the left-back would have to sit out just the one match.

But, having already been red carded this season, in controversial circumstances at Solihull Moors on Boxing Day, it means he has to serve an extra game.

So, Hunt will miss Saturday's BT Sport live clash at home to Gateshead - and the trip to Maidstone Town on February 18.

TNS friendly

But there is positive news on the selection front.

Jon McCarthy's men played a behind-closed-doors friendly with The New Saints at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium earlier today.

The Welsh Premier League champions elect ran out 2-1 winners.

But more importantly, defender Ross Killock came through the entire contest unscathed, while there were also valuable minutes for Jordan Chapell, as well as Sam Hughes, Lynch, Matty Waters, Kieran Evans and Will Marsh, who got Chester's goal.

Straight talking

The devastating late loss to Dagenham left the Blues nine points off the play-off places.

But Blaine Hudson insists they cannot afford to throw in the towel just yet.

Click here for our interview with the straight-talking defender.

Youth win

The Blues are through to the Cheshire FA Youth Cup final.

They beat Barnton Wandrerers 11-1 on Sunday and will now face Heswall in the showpiece.

And finally

Who said romance was dead?

Click here for the full story on how a Blues fan gave his partner a hoover for Valentine’s Day - and, not only lived to tell the tale, but ultimately came out it smiling.

Lucky boy.